Redmi Note 12 Pro Display Confirmed: Won't Get A Curved Screen

Xiaomi will be taking the wraps off its Redmi Note 12 series smartphones on October 27 2022. The series is expected to comprise three models, the vanilla Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ initially. Many industry pundits speculated the Redmi Note 12 Pro models to sport a curved OLED display. However, Xiaomi's official teaser suggests otherwise.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro can be seen with a flat display design and not a curved display as rumored earlier. It comes with an OLED panel and a centrally placed punch-hole camera cutout similar to the Note 11 series. The display will feature a 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. Additionally, it will come with a 10,000-level dimming for protection against harmful blue light.

Will The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Come With A Curved OLED?

Xiaomi has also shared a teaser image of the top dog, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+. However, only the rear design can be seen in the image. The rear design seems heavily inspired by the Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone. The camera island and triple camera arrangement are too Realme and not Redmi.

The display design is still under wraps and you can expect it to come with a curved AMOLED. There are rumors that a Redmi Note 12 Explorer edition might also join the fray tomorrow. We can expect this variant to flaunt a curved AMOLED if not the Note 12 Pro+.

Redmi Note 12 Series: Expectations

The Redmi Note 12 Pro is expected to arrive with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor, which is also used in many affordable flagship smartphones in India. It will be OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) enabled. The ancillary cameras are expected to be an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is confirmed to be equipped with a 200MP Samsung HPX camera sensor with OIS. It will be the first Redmi smartphone to come with a 200MP camera. All three models in the Note 12 series will be powered by the newly announced MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset built on the 6nm fabrication process.

Other features expected are stereo speakers, USB Type-C port, IR blaster, WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G, and dual SIM, among others. The handsets will pack in at least a 5000mAh battery. The Note 12 Pro is expected to come with 67W fast charging, whereas the Note 12 Pro+ will boast 120W fast charging.

