Redmi Note 12 Spotted At Geekbench: Is There A Performance Bump?

Xiaomi will be taking the wraps off its Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones in China today. The series may comprise the standard Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ initially with a few other models lined up for the future. All three new models are expected to be powered by the newly announced MediaTek 1080 chipset.

An alleged Redmi Note 12 device was spotted on the Geekbench performance benchmarking website today ahead of the launch. The Xiaomi smartphone carries model number 22101316C on the benchmarking website and reveals its CPU performance and some other key aspects. Does it perform better compared to its predecessors, the Redmi Note 11 Pro models with the Dimensity 920? Let's have a look.

Redmi Note 12 Series: Is There A Performance Bump?

The alleged Redmi Note 12 device codenamed "Ruby" managed a single-core score of 767 points and a multi-core score of 2008. These scores are similar to the older Redmi Note 11 Pro+ smartphone, which came with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset at its helm. If these leaks hold true, then the new MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset offers little or no CPU performance gains on the new Note 12 smartphones.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset is built on the same 6nm fabrication process as the older Dimensity 920. It even packs in the same ARM Cortex-A78 performance cores and ARM Cortex-A55 cores as the Dimensity 920. However, the Cortex-A78 cores run at a slightly higher frequency in the Dimensity 1080. Both the chipsets are equipped with the same ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, but the Dimensity 1080 features HyperEngine 3.0 gaming support. By the looks of it, it's just a refreshed Dimensity 920 with added support for a 200MP camera.

Redmi Note 12 Series: Other Details Revealed By Geekbench

The Xiaomi smartphone with model number 22101316C and codename "Ruby" reveals the MT6877V/TTZA chipset, which is a MediaTek naming scheme. The smartphone seems to be running an older Android 12 version. However, the retail units may come with Android 13 out of the box. Xiaomi will load it with a custom MIUI 13 skin on top of the Android 13 OS. It's also worth noting that the device comes with 6GB RAM. But, there could be an 8GB RAM variant on offer at launch.