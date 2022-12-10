Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Surfaces On Google Play Exynos 1330 SoC, 4GB RAM Revealed

Samsung is readying a budget-friendly Android smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A14 has surfaced on multiple websites and listings, including BIS and Geekbench. Now, the Android smartphone has appeared on Google Play Console, which reveals new details about the chipset powering this Android phone from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Specifications And Features

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has been appearing on multiple online certifications and benchmarking platforms. Previously, the device appeared in the Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group) database. Thereafter the device was spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification website, which confirmed the device will be available in India. The mystery Samsung smartphone has also undergone stress tests, and the results were posted on Geekbench.

All the previous appearances suggested the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G could be powered by an octa-core processor with a combination of 2 Power and 6 Efficiency cores and a Mali G68 GPU. The chipset was believed to be the MediaTek Dimensity 700.

However, the Google Play Console listing for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G suggests that the smartphone will feature an Exynos 1330 SoC. Incidentally, even this chipset packs 2 Power and 6 Efficiency cores. Specifically speaking, the Exynos 1330 SoC has two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz; and may have two Mali G68 GPUs clocked at 950Mhz.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G could pack 4GB RAM and ship with 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. The listing also suggests the Samsung phone will feature a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ display. However, instead of an AMOLED display, Samsung may embed an IPS LCD panel to keep the costs down.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: Price, Competition, And Availability In India

Samsung did not launch the Galaxy A13 5G smartphone in India. However, its successor, the Galaxy A14 5G, is expected to launch in India as it has been spotted on the BIS website. It seems Samsung may launch the budget Android smartphone early next year.

Earlier reports about the mid-range Android smartphone claimed the device may launch with a price tag of €230 (approx. ₹19,500). If it arrives in India at this price point, it will be competing with Oppo A58 5G, and Redmi Note 12. However, the presence of Samsung's own Exynos chipset may have an impact on the sale price.