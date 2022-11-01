Samsung Galaxy A14 Spotted On Geekbench: Can It Beat The Galaxy A13 4G?

The alleged Samsung Galaxy A14 device was spotted carrying the model number SM-145P on the Geekbench database. It was powered by an MT6769V/CT processor, which happens to be the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. In comparison, the older Samsung A13 4G device came with an Exynos 850 processor.

The Galaxy A14 managed a single-core score of 1658 and a multi-core score of 5283. These scores may seem too high for a mid-range chipset, but do note that this is a Geekbench 4 test and not a Geekbench 5 test. Going by the Geekbench 5 tests of the Helio G80 on the internet, it scores higher single-core and multi-core points compared to the Exynos 850 processor. So, expect the new Galaxy A14 to perform slightly better than the Galaxy A13 4G.

Advertisement

The Helio G80 chipset comprises two ARM Cortex-A75 cores and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores, whereas the Exynos 850 comes with eight ARM Cortex-A55 cores. The powerful prime cores of the Helio G80 could be attributed to the higher CPU benchmark results. Also, expect a higher GPU performance with the Helio G80 as its Mali G52 GPU gets a higher frequency of 950MHz as opposed to the 850MHz GPU frequency of the Exynos 850.

Samsung Galaxy A14: Other information Revealed By Geekbench

The Geekbench 4 listing also reveals the Samsung Galaxy A14's RAM and Android operating system information. The prototype on the benchmarking website was equipped with 4GB of RAM. However, expect Samsung to offer a higher variant with 6GB RAM. The device was loaded with the latest Android 13 OS. So, expect it to run on OneUI 5 based on Android 13 OS out-of-the-box. The smartphone may break cover soon and expect it to be priced below ₹15,000 in the Indian market.