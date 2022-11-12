Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Now Receiving Android 13 Update: Is It Bug-free?

Advertisement

Samsung recently released its One UI 5.0 Stable based on the Android 13 roadmap for its smartphones. According to the timeline, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is scheduled to receive the One UI 5.0 Stable build in December 2022 in India. However, it has already started receiving the update in the Malaysian market.

For the uninitiated, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G was launched in early 2022, running on Android 12 out-of-the-box. Now, users will get to experience the new features of the Android 13 and the One UI 5.0 skin.

Should You Update The Galaxy A73 5G To One UI 5.0?

As per a report, Samsung is seeding the latest One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 to the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G smartphones in Malaysia. The firmware comes with a version number- A736BXXU2BVK2, and reportedly it misses out on the November 2022 security patch.

Samsung's One UI 5.0 update packs new UI elements with customizations, Stack widgets, new animations and transitions, redesigned notifications panel and Quick Settings, RAM Plus customization, a new feature to extract stickers from images, revamped security dashboard, improved Bixby and Bixby Routines, tweaks to the built-in image and video editors. Additionally, the Samsung Keyboard offers more emojis, animated emojis, and AR Emojis.

Advertisement

The One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 does bring a slew of updates over the Android 12. But, the beta versions of the One UI 5.0 were infamous for bugs and glitches. Users experienced some issues such as an erratic Focus Mode, One UI system crashes, Samsung Pay and Google Pay issues, Google Drive upload errors, notification bugs, and a few others.

As this is a stable update, it is expected to have fewer bugs compared to the beta version. However, it would be wise to wait and check for feedback from users before upgrading. Also, it is a major OS upgrade and might wipe your data. So, it is advisable to take a full backup before updating.

How To Download The Update?

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G users in Malaysia can update to the One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 by navigating to Settings > Software and tapping on "Download and Install". The process will be similar for Indian users when Samsung rolls out the update next month.

