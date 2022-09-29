Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Renders Show Familiar Design With Minor Tweaks

Samsung Galaxy S23 launch is still months away but we already have an idea of what to expect from the upcoming smartphone series. Like always, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to have the most upgrades and premium features. However, a new report suggests the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will look identical to its predecessor.

The design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was leaked, giving us an idea of what to expect. For one, the new Ultra model will look largely similar to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with a few tweaks in the camera module.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Design Leaked

Popular tipster OnLeaks has leaked the renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. One can see that the upcoming Samsung phone is identical to its predecessor. The centrally positioned punch-hole cutout is also visible, which houses the front camera.

One of the key differences is the rear camera bump on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. While the design seems to be identical to the S22 Ultra, it looks like the bump is slightly reduced. One can spot the three camera shooters lined up in a large metal frame along with the LED flash unit and other sensors placed next to it.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked renders also reveal the volume rockers and the power button on the right spine. The bottom edge is housing the S Pen slot, SIM tray, and speaker grilles - which are all identical to the previous-gen Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Launch: What to Expect?

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 series will likely include three models, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Renders show that the vanilla and Plus models are also identical to their predecessors.

As far as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is concerned, the phone is rumored to launch with an Exynos processor in select markets. The Ultra model is also tipped to feature a 200MP camera, a bigger 5,000 mAh battery, and other upgrades.