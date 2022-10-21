Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Renders Surface: A Performance Bump Expected?

Samsung is working on its Galaxy S23 series of flagship smartphones slated for an early 2023 release. The series will initially comprise the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra devices. OnLeaks has shared a digital render of the top dog, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, giving us a fair idea about its design. Also, it is expected to pack in an improved processor. Let's have a detailed look at its design and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Design (Rumored)

The updated renders of OnLeaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may pack in a slimmer metal frame to reduce the chunkiness of the device and improve ergonomics. OnLeaks previously expected the Galaxy S23 Ultra to feature slimmer bezels compared to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, the tipster now claims that the new smartphone will come with a similar bezel size as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

This comes after tipster Ice Universe pointed out the issues with the previous render shared by OnLeaks. Ice Universe stated that the bezels and the display size will remain the same. The tipster added that, unlike popular opinion, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will not come with flush-fitted camera sensors. They will jut out a bit from the rear panel.

Furthermore, the smartphone will flaunt a centered hole-punch camera cutout on the display. The power button and volume rockers are placed to the right of the screen. The USB Type-C port and the speaker grille sit at the bottom of the device. That's not all, it will come with a slot to park the S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Performance

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra came with the Exynos 2200 processor in Europe and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in other regions. Both of the chipsets weren't known for their sustained gaming performance. Things might change with the Samsung Galaxy S23 though, as it may be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23 was recently spotted on Geekbench sporting the new Qualcomm flagship mobile processor. The smartphone produced a single-core score of 1524 and a multi-core score of 4597. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, usually scores around 1200 in single-core and around 3300 in multi-core. So, there's a definite bump in the performance aspect. However, we advise you to take such leaks with a pinch of salt.