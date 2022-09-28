Tecno Pop 6 Pro Launched In India: Price, Specifications

The Tecno Pop 6 Pro comes with a glittery checkered pattern at the rear. It gets a color-blended rectangular camera island, which also gets a reflective pattern. The device sports a large 6.56-inch display with HD+ resolution, 270 PPI pixel density, 60Hz refresh rate, and 120Hz touch sampling rate. The display can reach a peak brightness of 480 nits.

The Tecno Pop 6 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, which is a quad-core CPU combined with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU. The smartphone is equipped with 2GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB eMMC5.1 type internal storage. It comes with a microSD card slot that gobbles up to 1TB of memory card.

In terms of optics, the handset features a dual-camera setup at the rear. It gets an 8MP primary sensor supported by a secondary AI lens. For selfie and video calling duties, it comes with a 5MP snapper housed in the waterdrop notch on the top of the display.

Some noteworthy features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature, a dual-SIM card slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and OTG, among others. The smartphone packs in a 5000mAh battery, which promises to keep its lights on for a long time. The Pop 6 Pro runs on HiOS 8.6 on top of Android 12 Go Edition out of the box.

