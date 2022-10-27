Vivo X90 Pro+ Specifications Leaked: Which Flagship Phones Does It Compete With?

Vivo launched the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro smartphones in the first half of 2022. The company was rumored to offer an even higher variant, the X90 Pro+. However, the launch never happened. It appears the company is still working on the premium Android smartphone. The Vivo X90 Pro+ could arrive this year itself but in December. Let's look at the specifications, features, and competition the X90 Pro+ will face.

Vivo X90 Pro+ Specifications

The Vivo X90 series of flagship smartphones are expected to launch in December, but Vivo hasn't confirmed any details yet. The series could include Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. As the names suggest, the Vivo X90 Pro+ would be the top variant.

The Vivo x90 Android smartphone recently surfaced online and is expected to feature a 1.5K resolution display. The Vivo X90 Pro+ would most likely have a better display. According to the leaked specifications, the smartphone could feature a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED curved display. The screen would be curved around the edges, and sport a 2K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As it is a flagship model, the Vivo X90 Pro+ would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and not the Dimensity 9200 SoC. The X90 and the X90 Pro could feature the premium Dimensity chipset. Apart from the top-end chipset, the X90 Pro+ could have a 1440Hz high-frequency dimming chip specifically for "eye protection".

There's no information about RAM or onboard storage combinations, but the device is expected to feature LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The Vivo X90 Pro+ could pack a 4,700mAh battery. The device should support 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Vivo X90 Pro+ Competition

There are a few devices that may pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The iQOO 11 Pro Series, OnePlus 11 Pro, Redmi K60 Gaming Edition, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are some devices that might feature this premium, flagship SoC.

There are a few devices expected to arrive with the Dimensity 9200 SoC or the Dimensity 1080 SoC. Snapdragon chipset is rumored to be better than the aforementioned Dimensity SoC, but detailed reviews and real-life tests should offer better clarity.

Besides the 2K AMOLED display and the Snapdragon SoC, the most prominent highlight of the Vivo X90 Pro+ would be the camera or photography hardware. Vivo will reportedly embed a 50MP Sony IMX989V primary camera lens. Although the megapixel count may seem a little low, the camera lens is expected to be accompanied by a massive 1-inch sensor. This is one of the largest sensors ever to be embedded inside a smartphone.

The primary lens is expected to be accompanied by a 48MP Sony IMX598 ultra-wide lens, a 50MP IMX578 portrait lens, and a 64MP OmniVision OV64A periscope zoom lens. If true, the Vivo X90 Pro+ would be one of the few devices to offer 3.5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom.