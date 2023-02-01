Vivo X90 Series to Arrive in India in Q2 2023: Report

The Vivo X90 series of smartphones launched in China last year, and now the company is preparing for its global release. According to a MySmartPrice report, the Vivo X90 is all set to launch in India in the second quarter of 2023. In China, the Vivo X90 series comprises the base Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+.

Vivo X90: Rumored Launch Timeline

While the Vivo X90 debuted in China back in November last year, the smartphone is rumored to launch in India in Q2, 2023. Considering that the Vivo X80 series launched in India back in May 2022, it is plausible that the X90 could also follow suit with a May launch. However, this is just speculation and there's no official word from Vivo regarding the launch timeline.

Recently, images of retail boxes of the Vivo X90 and X90 Pro were leaked online. Hence, we can conclude that the Vivo X90 series will include the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro. Rumor mills indicate that Vivo may not release the X90 Pro+ 5G globally.

Vivo X90: Expected Specifications, Features

The Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro will sport a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The screen will have a resolution of 1,260 X 2,800 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

Both smartphones will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, which will be paired with the Vivo V2 imaging chip. They may be accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

When it comes to imaging, the Vivo X90 will feature a triple-camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP portrait lens. It will feature a 32MP front camera for selfies. Meanwhile, the Vivo X90 Pro will also sport a triple-camera setup, which will include a 50MP Sony IMX989 camera sensor, a 50MP portrait camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It will sport a 32MP front camera for selfies.

The Vivo X90 will feature a 4,810mAh battery, while the Vivo X90 Pro will pack a slightly bigger 4,870mAh battery. Both smartphones will support 120W wired fast charging. As for the software, the Vivo X90 and X90 Pro will run Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out-of-the-box.