Vivo Y02 Design Renders, Specifications Leak: 5,000mAh Battery, 3GB RAM Revealed

Vivo is about launch a new Android smartphone in the affordable segment. The Vivo Y02 could arrive as soon as next week, indicated a leaked poster. Vivo seems to have made some interesting design and hardware choices with the Vivo Y02. Let's look at the specifications, features, expected price, and competition of the Vivo Y02 Android smartphone.

Vivo Y02 Specifications, Launch Date Revealed

The Vivo Y02 will be a new entry-level smartphone from Vivo. The leaked poster for the smartphone has revealed not only the affordable smartphone's design but also its global launch date. Vivo hasn't confirmed the launch date yet, but the poster mentions the Vivo Y02 will launch in global markets on November 28, 2022. The smartphone could launch in India in the first week of December.

The leaked poster reveals the Vivo Y02 has a waterdrop notch at the top of the 6.51-inch HD+ LCD IPS display. The bezels around the screen seem narrow, but the phone does appear to have a thick chin.

There is a rectangular island on the back, to house the rear camera module. Vivo Y02 seems to have a single 8MP camera sensor on the back, which is accompanied by a LED flash module. There could be a 5MP camera on the front for face unlock and video calls.

Previous reports about the Vivo Y02 have claimed the device would be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, which is an entry-level chipset. The poster suggests the Android smartphone is packing just 3GB of RAM, which could be accompanied by 32GB or 64GB of internal storage.

The Vivo Y02 smartphone appears to have a 5,000mAh battery, but there's no information about fast charging support. The device could run Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out-of-the-box.

Vivo Y02 Expected Price, And Competition In India

The Vivo Y02 is clearly a budget Android smartphone. If the leaked poster is real, the smartphone could launch on Monday, November 28, 2022, in some regions of the world. Vivo may launch the Vivo Y02 in India in the first week of December.

Vivo Y02 succeeds the Vivo Y01, which arrived earlier this year. If Vivo wants to play in the budget Android phone market, the Vivo Y02 could be priced below ₹9,000. In this price segment, the phone could compete with the Redmi A1, Realme C30, Techno Spark series, the Lava Blaze series, and others.

