Xiaomi 13 Pro Surfaces On BIS Database: Flagship Android Smartphone India launch Soon?

The Xiaomi 13 series is about to launch in China soon. The Xiaomi 13 Pro, a premium variant in the series, has appeared on SIRIM and BIS databases, suggesting Xiaomi is racing to launch its latest flagship Android smartphone in Malaysia and India. Let's look at the available details, specifications, features, expected price, and competition of the upcoming premium phone from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi 13 Launch To Launch In India Soon?

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected to launch in India. The premium Android smartphone has been spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification website. Smartphones belonging to the Xiaomi 13 series were supposed to launch in China last week, but the event was canceled and the launch was postponed.

Xiaomi is expected to launch two 5G phones, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, in China on December 8. Although Xiaomi hasn't officially announced the launch date of the Xiaomi 13 series in the Indian market, the BIS certification strongly suggests that the Pro variant in the series could launch in India soon.

Several smartphones have been launched in India recently. However, the Xiaomi 13 series, the IQOO 11 series, and a few other Android phones could may their way to India in 2023. Incidentally, the Xiaomi 12 series officially launched in April this year, and the Xiaomi 13 series could follow the same timeline.

Advertisement

Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications, Features, And Competition In India

The BIS and SIRIM websites have certified only the pro variant in the Xiaomi 13 series. It does suggest that Xiaomi may launch only Xiaomi 13 Pro in international markets, including India. However, it is possible that these agencies are yet to certify the standard edition, Xiaomi 13.

Coming to the specifications of the Xiaomi 13 pro, previous leaks about the device indicate the flagship Android smartphone could feature a 6.73-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Some reports also claim the screen would have 1,920Hz PWM dimming and brightness of up to 1,900 nits.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro would be powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which would be paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage.

The upcoming premium Android phone from Xiaomi will reportedly feature a triple rear camera setup as its predecessor, but pack different sensors. Previous leaks suggest that the Android smartphone could pack a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera lens. The phone may retain the 32MP front-facing camera from Xiaomi 12 Pro.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro could pack a 4,820mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging over a USB Type-C charging port. With such specifications, the Xiaomi 13 Pro could compete with the OnePlus 11 Pro, iQOO 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, and other Android smartphones rumored to be powered by the same processor.