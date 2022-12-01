Xiaomi MIUI 14 Features Teased: More Feature Packed Than MIUI 13?

Xiaomi had promised to announce its latest MIUI 14 skin based on Android 13 OS at its Xiaomi 13 series launch scheduled for December 1, 2022. However, due to the demise of the former President of China, Jiang Zemin, it has deferred the launch. But, the brand has teased some of the features of the MIUI 14. Let's see what's new in this iteration and what makes it more advanced than the MIUI 13.

MIUI 14: Features

Reportedly, Xiaomi had been testing the MIUI 14 under the codename "Project Razor". It is touted to offer 'minimum firmware, minimum memory usage, and minimum no-uninstallable applications'.

The MIUI skins have been infamous for being too heavy on smartphones with low-powered chipsets. Xiaomi promises a lightweight mobile system with this upgrade. It has reduced the number of system apps to 8. Memory allocation and resource management have been optimized with MIUI 14 to make it faster and more efficient.

Xiaomi says that the new MIUI 14 operating system will consume less storage compared to MIUI 13. The overall usage of memory has been brought down by 23 percent in this version. That's not all, users will be allowed to remove bloatware and some system apps too with MIUI 14. You can even uninstall system apps such as clock, weather, gallery, and others barring the essential ones such as dialler, camera, settings, etc.

Advertisement

Xiaomi is expected to roll out the MIUI 14 update to 25 smartphones after it makes its debut with the Xiaomi 13 devices. However, do note that the MIUI 14 Global build will be different from the MIUI China build. Some of the features may not make it to the global update. Popular tipster, Kacper Skrzypek has leaked the Chinese MIUI 14 changelog. Let's have a look at its complete features.

MIUI 14 (China) Changelog:

Highlights

MIUI uses less memory now and keeps being swift and responsive over much more extended periods.

Improved system architecture comprehensively boosts the performance of both pre-installed and third-party apps while saving power.

Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level.

More than 30 scenes now support end-to-end privacy with no data stored in the cloud and all actions performed locally on the device.

Mi Smart Hub gets a significant revamp, works much faster, and supports more devices.

Family services allow sharing all the essential things with the people you care about most.

Basic Experience

Improved system architecture comprehensively boosts the performance of both pre-installed and third-party apps while saving power.

MIUI uses less memory now and keeps being swift and responsive over much more extended periods.

Stabilized framing makes gaming more seamless than ever before.

Personalization

New widget formats allow more combinations, making your experience even more convenient.

Want a plant or pet to always wait for you on your Home screen? MIUI has lots of them to offer now!

Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level.

Super icons will give your Home screen a new look. (Update Home screen and Themes to the latest version to be able to use Super icons.)

Home screen folders will highlight the apps you need most making them just one tap away from you.

Privacy protection

You can press and hold the text on a Gallery image to instantly recognize it now. 8 languages are supported.

Live subtitles use on-device speech-to-text capabilities to transcribe meetings and live streams as they are happening.

More than 30 scenes now support end-to-end privacy with no data stored in the cloud and all actions performed locally on the device.

Interconnectivity

Mi Smart Hub gets a significant revamp, works much faster, and supports more devices.

Bandwidth allocated to interconnectivity makes discovering, connecting, and transferring items much faster.

You can easily connect earphones to your phone, tablet, and TV, and switch between these devices seamlessly.

Whenever text input is required on your TV, you can get a convenient pop-up on your phone and enter text there.

Incoming phone calls can be easily transferred to your tablet.

Family Services

Family services allow sharing all the essential things with the people you care about most.

Family services allow creating of groups with up to 8 members and offer various roles with different permissions.

You can share photo albums with your family group now. Everyone in the group will be able to view and upload new items.

Set your shared album as a screensaver on your TV and let all your family members enjoy these joyful memories together!

Family services allow sharing of health data (e.g. heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep) with family members.

Child accounts offer a series of sophisticated measures of parental controls, from limiting screen time and restricting app usage to setting a secure area.

Mi AI Voice Assistant

Mi AI is no longer just a voice assistant. You can use it as a scanner, translator, call assistant, and more.

Mi AI allows you to perform complicated daily tasks by using simple voice commands. Communicating with your device could never be easier.

With Mi AI, you can scan and recognize anything - be it an unfamiliar plant or an important document.

Mi AI is ready to help whenever you bump into a language barrier. Smart translation tools support multiple languages.

Dealing with calls is so convenient with Mi AI: it can filter spam calls or easily take care of the calls for you.

More Features And Improvements