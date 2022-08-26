Here’s What Makes Corsair’s Bendable OLED Monitor Every Gamer’s Dream

Corsair, a renowned gaming peripherals manufacturer, has introduced a high-end gaming monitor for the masses. The latest flagship gaming monitor from Corsair is a league ahead with an intuitive foldable design and top-tier technologies.

Dubbed Xeneon Flex OLED, the latest flagship foldable gaming monitor flaunts a massive 45-inch screen size and is equipped with LG's premium W-OLED display technology to deliver immersive visuals along with a fully bendable form factor.

Corsair Xeneon Flex OLED Bendable Display: Key Features To Check Out

The Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED display measures 45-inches in size and offers a cinematic display experience with its high 1440 x 3440 pixels screen resolution. The display comes with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and is laced with LG's W-OLED technology that allows it to deliver an immersive display experience while gaming and high-resolution video playback.

The Xenon Flex OLED also uses LG's proprietary Low Blue Light technology that reduces eye strain significantly. Corsair has crafted its latest flagship bendable display using a specially formulated anti-reflecting coating to reduce the harmful glare reflections with the screen. This combined with the LG Low Blue Light technology will allow gamers to continue with their gaming sessions for a prolonged period without any strains or burning sensations in the eyes.

Furthermore, the W-OLED technology by LG allows the Xenon Flex's self-lit OLED pixels to deliver a peak brightness level of up to 1000 nits and a contrast ratio of 1,350,000:1 and a 0.03ms GtG response time, 0.1ms Pixel on/off time, and up to a whopping 220Hz refresh rate for a smooth gameplay experience.

The flex OLED is also compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium adaptive sync standards that further will aid with the enhanced gaming visuals.

The Xeneon Flex45WQHD240 OLED display also features a built-in burn-in prevention system which is activated when the panel is both powered on and off. The brand has added a three-year Zero Burn in and Zero Dead Pixel warranty in the mix.

But what makes it a game changer is the fully bendable design where the panel can be used fully flat or can be curved as per requirements. It supports the 800R curve for shooter and simulation games. Users get the option to adjust the display curve to match the content on the screen in just a matter of a few seconds.

Corsair Xeneon Flex OLED Pricing And Availability

The Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED gaming monitor pricing details along with availability will be announced later in 2022. However, the bendable gaming monitor is to be showcased live at Gamescom 2022 event that will be hosted this week.

Source

Advertisement

Most Read Articles