Twitter Calling Back Some Employees It Fired By Mistake: Musk Missing Talent?

Twitter's offices across the world may have a deserted look after losing half its employees, but the atmosphere could be chaotic. With Musk reportedly insisting on rolling out features and trying to boost the micro-blogging network's revenues, Twitter may be hiring back some of the employees it hurriedly laid off last week. Let's look at the possible reasons why Twitter is calling back some employees it fired, presumably "by mistake".

Twitter Regrets Firing Half Of Its Workforce?

Twitter had a rather brutal last week. The social media platform laid off more than 3,700 employees. Twitter had a global employee strength of 7,500, and it effectively let half of the employees go. It appears Elon Musk and Twitter are gradually realizing they may have been a little hasty in their actions.

The 3,738 employees who were let go, received emails that their employment at Twitter was terminated. Twitter shuttered its offices temporarily, presumably to avoid chaos. Several employees reportedly realized their employment was abruptly terminated after they were unable to access Twitter's internal communication systems. It appears Twitter administration blocked access to the company's email platform and Slack communication channels.

Elon Musk justified laying off half of Twitter's workforce by posting the company's alleged losses per day. He also blamed advertisers for pulling back and activists for arm-twisting them.

It appears Musk and Twitter are now regretting the seemingly harsh decision. According to Bloomberg, Twitter is "reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return". Some of the employees asked to return, were apparently laid off by mistake.

Twitter Wants Talent Back For Deploying New Features

Elon Musk acquired Twitter late last month. It is obvious he trimmed Twitter's workforce primarily to cut costs. However, it appears the company is now falling short of talent. After all, Twitter let go of its employees across critical departments and in all countries, including India. However, there doesn't seem to be any clearly defined criteria or parameters that governed the decision to fire half of Twitter's global workforce.

Twitter is calling some employees it let go on Friday back, to "build the new features Musk envisions", mentioned the report from Bloomberg. Although the exact figure isn't available, Twitter is "reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return".

It appears Twitter may have fired employees without considering their contribution and capabilities just to follow Musk's instructions. However, the company might be gradually realizing it suddenly lacks the talent to quickly develop and deploy new features and functions. It is not clear if employees, who were unceremoniously let go, would walk back.