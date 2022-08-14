Jio Rs. 750 Prepaid Plan Launched With 2GB Data Per Day And More

To commemorate the 75th Independence Day, one of the leading telecom operators, Reliance Jio has come up with a new prepaid plan for its subscribers. Priced at Rs. 750, this prepaid plan offers the usual benefits along with some interesting ones as well. Let's take a look at the Jio Rs. 750 plan from here.

Jio Rs. 750 Independence Day Plan

The Jio Rs. 750 prepaid plan bundles 2GB of data per day and joins similar plans in the telco's portfolio. This plan comes with benefits such as unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and access to the Jio suite of apps such as JioSaavn, JioCinema and more. It is available in the MyJio app and Jio website for interested subscribers to choose this recharge plan. The new plan offers 2GB of data per day for a validity of 90 days, which totals 180GB throughout the validity period.

This new Jio Rs. 750 prepaid plan joins the other 2GB plans from the telco, including the Rs. 248, Rs. 299, Rs. 533, Rs. 719, Rs. 1,066, and Rs. 2,879 prepaid plans. The other benefits of these plans are similar and these include unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and a Jio suite of apps.

Reliance Jio Independence Day Offers

In addition, a couple of days back, Jio announced the Jio Independence Day offer for its prepaid subscribers. This offer is applicable on the long-term recharge plan priced at Rs. 2,999. During the offer period, subscribers who recharge with this plan will get additional benefits worth Rs. 3,000 in the form of Rs. 750 Netmeds discount, Rs. 750 Ajio discount, and Rs. 750 Ixigo discount.

Besides this, the company also came up with an interesting offer for the users of JioFiber. As a part of the JioFiber Independence Day offer, new subscribers who opt for the Wi-Fi hotspot device from Reliance Jio will get 15 days of benefit, provided they get the connection in the specified time period. The activation of the new connection will be completed after the offer period, August 19 to be precise. This benefit is limited to the entertainment bonanza plans with six months and 12 months validity.

