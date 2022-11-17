OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Design Leaked: Better Looking Than OnePlus Buds Pro?

The OnePlus Buds Pro are the top-tier wireless earphones in the brand's wearables portfolio. Recent reports suggest that OnePlus is working on its successor, the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro. 91mobiles has now published renders of the alleged OnePlus premium TWS, giving us a fair idea about the design of the earbuds and also their charging case. Let's have a look at them and figure out what's changed compared to the OnePlus Buds Pro.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Design

Going by the images, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 gets a tweaked design compared to the OnePlus Buds Pro. The earbuds are now oval in shape and might remind you of the Apple AirPods Pro. The earbuds can be seen sporting a dual finish in the images. The top portion is a matte finish, while the lower part is glossy. The earbuds and the case can be seen flaunting olive green.

The inside of the case has a Dynaudio engraving. For those not in the know, Dynaudio is a popular Danish loudspeaker brand founded in 1977. It remains to be seen if the drivers of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are made by Dynaudio or if it's just a tuning thing.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Specifications (Rumored)

According to leaked info, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 could get 11mm dual drivers. They are expected to support ANC (Adaptive Noise Cancellation) for up to 45 decibels. For enhanced sound pickup, they might boast three microphones per earbud. Furthermore, they could pack in support for LHDC 4.0 codec and spatial surround sound.

Rumors suggest that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 may provide up to six hours of battery backup with the ANC turned on. The battery backup will go up to nine hours with the ANC disabled. Combined with the charging case, they could offer up to 38 hours of playtime with the ANC turned off and up to 22 hours of playback with the ANC enabled. As they fall in the premium range of TWS, they will come with a fast charging option and may get a wireless charging feature.

Are The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Worth The Upgrade Over The OnePlus Buds Pro?

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 come with a refreshed design. However, they sport similar 11mm sound drivers as the OnePlus Buds Pro. Also, some of its features like the LHDC codec support, ANC, fast charging, and wireless charging are available with its predecessor. Moreover, the battery life also stays the same. Suffice to say, it may bring some incremental changes. However, these are rumored specifications and should be taken with a grain of salt.