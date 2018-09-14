10 Best Online Shopping Sites in India 2018

Related Articles
Most smartphones these days come pre-loaded with Google apps, popular social media apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, and even some e-commerce apps. Naturally, that's not enough for most of us. This is why whenever we buy a new smartphone, the first thing we do is install apps on it. Cab booking apps like Uber, Ola, and food ordering apps like Swiggy, FreshMenu, top our list.
However, there are some apps which can actually make your life easier or even save your day, especially if you are living in India. That said, the Play Store and App Store are filled with thousands of apps, leaving you confused.
Well, you are in luck as we have listed 10 must have apps for those staying in India. While you might already have some of them in your phone, we are sure this list will enlighten you.
Paytm:
Paytm stands for "Payment Through Mobile" and it is a digital payments platform that lets users transfer cash into the integrated wallet via online banking, debit cards, and credit cards, or even by depositing cash via select banks and partners.
Thanks to Paytm, you won't always have to worry about carrying cash with you. The best thing about Paytm is that it often offers cashback to users when they pay via the app.
India Code Finder
This app comes handy when you move to a new city or town. India Code Finder can give you the STD codes or the Pin codes of any place in India. What's more, bank IFSC codes and vehicles numbers are stored in this app as well. Additionally, you can find the list of city-wise radio stations in India.
IRCTC Rail Connect
Gone are the days when you had to stand in long queues to book a train ticket. This app allows you to book train tickets with just a tap of your finger. You can also check the status of your ticket.
It is also integrated with IRCTC e-wallet for faster and hassle free transactions. It also supports Ladies, Tatkal & Premium-Tatkal quota booking.
RTI India
With this app, you can directly access RTI Indian from your phone. Other than reading all the RTI India articles and posts, you can also view activist profiles and ask your RTI queries from anyplace through your phone.
Airveda
Just after the Diwali last year, Delhi woke up to a thick hazy smog cover, with air quality dropping below permissible limits and visibility to dangerous levels. Not only Delhi, the air quality is degrading in some other metro cities in India as well.
This why you need the Airveda app to check air pollution levels. It can provides accurate and real-time air quality index (AQI) from locations across the globe.
Map My India
Yes Google Maps is great, but you can't rely on it entirely if you stay in India. Map My India is basically a detailed and better version of Google Maps and you can find each and every lanes and side lanes of India. Once you start using this app, getting lost on the road will be a thing of the past.
Employment News
Govt Jobs (Sarkari Naukri): If you are on the lookout for a government job, this app will prove useful. Notably, this app has got a 4.1 rating in Google Play Store. It not only allows you to search for jobs in specific fields, it also sends you daily notifications.
Flipkart
Currently there are many e-commerce portals operating in India. So what makes Flipkart so special? Well, the answer would be the wide range of products it offers to customers. From clothes to electronics, you will basically get everything that you need in your life. Bonus point; Flipkart often host sales where you can get attractive discounts and cashbacks on your purchases.
Voot:
Voot is Viacom18's advertising-led video-on-demand platform which houses India-specific content. You can find the Indian TV series like Big Boss, MTV Roadies, MTV Splitsvilla and other popular daily soaps. The app also houses some original content if you are interested.
Saavn Music & Radio
Saavn gives unlimited, free access to all your music and audio content: Bollywood, English, Hindi, and Indian regional songs, music, radio stations, and exclusive audio programming; whatever you want. You can also browse the Top Charts, or browse to your favorite Mood or Genre.