7 great collage maker apps for Android 

PicsArt Photo Studio

Many Android users use PicsArt for editing photos. And did you know that the app gives you an excellent way of making photo collages. The PicsArt provides a very easy way of making photo collages and it is not cluttered with unnecessary tools. Also, while making collage, you can put filters on individual photos.

Adobe Spark Post

It is one of the best app which allows you to make beautiful photo collages. Thanks to its intuitive features, using this app is extremely easy. Also the app supports a huge ton of features which makes the entire process of making photos a fun thing. There are many base templates on Adobe Spark Post.

Photogrid

Photogrid app is developed by Cheetah mobile. The app features plenty of frames and fonts. You can give a cute touch to the collage with the addition of the adorable stickers. By combining the right background and frame, you can give a very unique touch to your collage on this app.

Piccolage

Piccolage is a freestyle collage app which can be customized according to the need of the users. You can add up to 30 photos on the freestyle layout. If you want to create a quick collage, then Piccolage is your go-to app.

Pixlr

Pixlr is another app which you can use for creating photo collages on your Android device. You can put different filters on the different photos of Pixlr. Also, the fonts which are provided Pixlr are unique. It has a very neat interface and you will not find any annoying ads in this app. The only con of this app is that it doesn't allow the users to rotate individual photos in the collage.

Inshot’s Photo Collage Maker and Editor

This app is especially known for its great toolset. You can import photos on the app from Google Photos and easily create a collage of your choice. You can choose your own stickers, borders and designs while making the collage. All the backgrounds provided by Inshot's Photo Collage Maker and Editor is categorized and this makes it extremely easy to pick the right background.

Photo Collage Maker

One can handle all the photos individually on the Photo Collage Maker app. You can also add your very own stickers and text effects on this app. Please note that an active internet connection is required to use the stickers. You can add a maximum of 15 photos on this collage.

Wrap Up

Now that you have seven popular apps through which you can create a collage, there is nothing that is stopping you from creating beautiful memories. Create your collage now.