Airtel BlueJeans Video Conference Platform; Worthy Zoom Alternative?

Coronavirus outbreak across the globe has completely changed how we learn, work, and play. From a meeting with a client to chatting with friends, everything happens over the internet, and apps like Airtel BlueJeans assist make things easy for you.

Airtel has partnered with Verizon to offer Airtel BlueJeans video conference app for small and medium businesses. It is capable of handling up to 50,000 participants on a single call. The app will be available for free for the first three months and the company is yet to announce the pricing details of the same.

Just like most of the video conference app, Airtel BlueJeans also offers a lot of interesting features. From the ease of use to security, the Airtel BlueJeans video conference platform has covered everything, offering an easy-to-use experience.

I have been using the Airtel BlueJans app from the last few weeks and here is my personal user-experience of the video conference platform from one of the major telecom players in India.

Easy To Install And Use

Like every other video conference app, the Airtel BlueJeans is also available free of cost for Android and iOS devices. So, with just a single click I was able to install the app on multiple smartphones. Do note that, the app is available in the name of the BlueJeans Video Conferencing app.

Unlike most of the video conferencing apps that offer instant access, one has to submit an application to Airtel and the company will approve the same within 24 hours. So, it will not offer instant service which is one of the drawbacks of this platform.

Supports Web Mode

Just like other conference apps, Airtel BlueJeans can also be used in web mode without any issue. However, some of the options are only available on the app, so if you want to get the most out of it, then it is best to use the app.

Very Limited User Base

Airtel BlueJeans app offers an excellent set of features and it is very secure as well. However, one thing that really bothered at the time of usage is that none of my friends or colleagues have this app on their phone. So, even though the app is filled with packs it lacks the user base and hence it will have a tough time to compete against the likes of Zoom, which has a large userbase.

