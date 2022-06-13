Android 3D Live Wallpaper: How To Get Wallpapers Worth Rs. 500 For Free?

3D Live Wallpaper Download For Android

3D live wallpaper apps like Wave, Live wallpaper 3D, 3D wallpaper Parallax, and so on are easily available to download. They also have a wide range of live wallpapers to choose from. However, not all 3D live wallpapers are free. One might even have to spend hundreds of rupees to claim them.

To note, some 3D live wallpapers might even cost Rs. 500 or even more. On the other hand, you can still get 3D live wallpapers for free. We have listed a few easy steps to get 3D live wallpapers for free.

How To Get 3D Live Wallpaper For Free?

As mentioned earlier, there are plenty of 3D live wallpaper apps on Google Play. Download any and follow the below-mentioned steps to get live wallpapers for free. It might vary from one app to another, but these are generic steps to get 3D wallpapers for free on Android:

Get 3D Live Wallpaper For Free With Daily Spin

All of these apps offer a wide range of 3D live wallpapers that users can choose from. However, these require in-app currency. You can get this currency for free with a couple of easy steps.

The first one is 'daily spin'. The daily spin, as the name suggests, gives you many gems. You only have to spin the wheel, which will pin to a currency amount that you have won on that day. Sometimes, you can get whopping hundreds or sometimes mere tens of it.

Get 3D Live Wallpaper For Free With Mystery Boxes

Apart from daily spin, users can also explore their options with mystery boxes. 'Mystery boxes', might offer around six or eight mystery boxes, and users have to tap on any three boxes. Here, it's a game of luck. The box could either be empty or loaded with currency. However, getting some currency is always better than no currency at all!

Get 3D Live Wallpaper For Free With Watch Ads

The aforementioned steps are easy to get a handful of currency to get 3D live wallpapers. However, these might not be enough to get you a wallpaper of your choice. This is where the last and most easy step comes in. You can just watch a couple of ads to get currency. Spending roughly 5-10 minutes on ads will load with currency to get 3D live wallpapers.

Watching ads is generally not a preferred option, but in this case, it's the easiest. You can watch ads for a couple of minutes and get interesting 3D live wallpapers. As mentioned earlier, 3D live wallpapers make customization easy. You can set the wallpaper for both the home and lock screen, and enjoy the life-like movements on them.