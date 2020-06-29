Ban On These Chinese Apps Might Leave Women Users In Despair

The ban on a slew of Chinese apps is sure to bring about drastic changes in the top free applications and popular applications on Google Play Store and App Store. Already, there were changes back in May taking TikTok, the short-video app to the tenth position on App Store and fifth position on the Play Store.

While we are already coming across a slew of apps that are banned and their effective alternatives that are available for users, here we list a slew of apps that will leave the women users in despair. Check out the same.

ClubFactory

E-commerce firm Club Factory reached a milestone of 100 million active users in India. Notably, the company witnessed a four-fold surge in the number of orders back in 2019. Since its debut, the Chinese e-commerce marketplace has been making waves in the country as it checks unbranded, cheap, and trendy stuff from over 200,000 suppliers on its platform. Given that the app will be banned, we are sure that women shoppers will have to look out for other e-commerce apps.

TikTok

TikTok, the short-video app was launched in 2016. It exploded in popularity reaching a user base of over 20 million active users in India of which 75% are women. Though the app has been facing an uncertain future in the country of late, some of the women users on the platform have tasted stardom with a massive follower base. Now, these users will have to opt for TikTok alternatives as mentioned here.

Beauty Plus

Of late, it has become a trend to capture a selfie or photo and edit the same to adjust the skin tone, tweak the nose, eyes, and other features and remove scars. All this has been possible with Beauty Plus, which lets beautify the picture similar to Photoshop. Given that several women have been using this app, the recent ban on the Chinese apps will leave users hunting for similar apps native to India.

SelfieCity

The SelfieCity is a photography app with a slew of filters that help users look their best. It lets them slide their finger to switch between filters. Also, it is possible to capture a simple selfie or a collage with up to nine pictures with this app. There is beautification option, which lets users hide blemishes and fine lines too. Now, users of SelfieCity will have to look for similar photography apps.

Photo Wonder

Photo Wonder lets users edit their photos, decorate the same with stickers, motifs, and other effects and elements. This app emphasizes on beautification options and lets people correct imperfections. Photo Wonder also lets them share their creations on social media and take pictures in real-time with filters. It is also possible to create a collage, edit the same, and much more.

Besides these, there are many other apps such as Sweet Selfie, Shein, Wonder Camera, and more. These are among the 59 Chinese apps that have been banned in India.