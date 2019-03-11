Beware! WhatsApp might soon ban you temporarily

ENGLISH

    By
    |

    Owned by Facebook, WhatsApp is the most commonly used instant messaging platforms. Over the past few years, it has been receiving several updates adding many new features to it. The app received the ability to make video calls, voice calls, send and receive payments, etc.

    While the official version of WhatsApp has many useful features, there are some third-party apps that are none other than the modded version of the app. Some users make use of these apps as there are features that are yet to be rolled out to the official build of the app.

    Though these modded versions of WhatsApp have additional features, these are risky as there is an increased possibility of getting hacked. If you are using such apps, then your chat history, personal details and contacts are definitely at high risk. To make sure that your details are secure, you should use the official build of WhatsApp.

    WhatsApp bans some users with third-party apps

    For this reason, WhatsApp has taken a serious move by banning the users who are using the modded versions of the app such as WhatsApp Plus and WhatsApp Gold. If you are one of the banned users, then you will get the message, "Your phone number is banned from using WhatsApp. Contact support for help".

    In case, you have received that warning, then you have to uninstall the app and download the official WhatsApp application from the respective app store. Doing so, you can continue using the services of the instant messaging platform. However, there is no clarity if the chat history will be restored or not.

    Latest WhatsApp features

    Even now, WhatsApp is testing new features such as Advance Search to search various types of messages including photos, GIFs, videos, links, documents and audio. It is also expected to bring the WhatsApp group invitation feature, fingerprint authentication and dark mode soon to the app to make it secure.

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 11:38 [IST]
