Flipkart Plus Subscription Explained: How To Get It For Free And Renew Membership Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Most of us are aware of the Flipkart Plus service, which is similar to Amazon Prime and comes with lots of benefits. However, you don't need to pay extra for a Flipkart Plus membership like Amazon Prime. You can get the Flipkart Plus subscription for free; however, you will need a particular number of Super Coins which one can earn on the e-commerce site itself.

Starting with clothing, gadgets to grocery everything is now available on the e-commerce site which makes it one of the top platforms in the country. In this article, we will discuss everything about Flipkart Plus membership.

What Is Flipkart Plus?

Flipkart introduced the Flipkart Plus program back in 2018. As above-mentioned, the Flipkart Plus program offers similar benefits like Amazon Prime. As a Flipkart Plus member, you will get exclusive deals and free deliveries, and other additional benefits. Check below the benefits of a Flipkart Plus member.

Benefits Of Flipkart Plus Membership

According to Flipkart, if you are a Plus member on the e-commerce site, you don't need to pay the delivery charge on F-Assured products, can earn super coins on every purchase and you will get early access to select products for a few hours during sales like Big Billion Days. Also, Flipkart Plus members will get exclusive Flipkart Pay Later options and priority customer support with a shorter response period.

As above stated, you need Flipkart Super Coins to get a Flipkart Plus membership. You will have to collect 200 Super Coins for a one-year subscription to Flipkart Plus. Now, the question is how to earn Flipkart Super Coins. Let's dive into details to know how to collect Super Coins.

How To Collect Flipkart Super Coins

To earn Super Coins, you need to shop regularly on the e-commerce site. You can earn two super coins on the purchase of Rs. 100. This means if you are spending Rs. 500 on Flipkart, can collect 10 Super Coins. One can earn a maximum of 50 Coins in a single order.

Once you collect 200 Super Coins, you need to tap on the 'Join' button by going to the Flipkart Plus membership page. Then your Flipkart Plus membership is activated.

How To Renew Flipkart Plus Membership?

If you are already a Flipkart Plus member, then you'll need to renew your subscription after one year. For the unaware, Flipkart provides four super coins to all Plus members on purchase of Rs. 100 and Plus members can earn up to a maximum of 100 Super Coins in a single order. Your Flipkart membership will be automatically renewed once you have 200 Super Coins.

It is also important to note that, the Flipkart Plus subscription is entirely free for students. First, log in to your Flipkart account and have to upload the school or college ID card to get the membership.

Apart from early access sales and free delivery, Flipkart Plus subscription also offers additional benefits. Using your Plus account, you can get YouTube, Zee5, and other video streaming platforms' free trial.

Best Mobiles in India