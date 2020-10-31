GP WhatsApp APK Download: How To Download GP WhatsApp Latest Version For Android? Features oi-Vivek

There are several versions of the forked WhatsApp messenger app available for Android platforms, and one of them is the GP WhatsApp. Though GP WhatsApp is an illegal application, it does offer a lot of features that native WhatsApp fails to offer.

One of the USPs of the GP WhatsApp is that it allows users to access two WhatsApp accounts on a single phone. As this is not a first-party developer app, one cannot download it from the Google Play Store.

How To Download GP WhatsApp?

To Download GP WhatsApp, visit GP WhatsApp official website and download the latest APK (Download GP WhatsApp V6.40-2), which is around 35MB. To install GP WhatsApp on your phone, give permission to install apps from unknown sources and click on the downloaded APK to install the app.

Salient Features Of GP WhatsApp

In addition to offering dual WhatsApp accounts on a single phone, GP WhatsApp also offers features like a single tap on the profile screen for contact copy, hiding online status, increased video share size from 16MB to 30MB, send up to 90 images at the same time instead of 10, hiding last seen, blue tick, or double tick option, option to duplicate friend's status, change missed call icon and colored calls, finding who was online during what time, copying bulk SMSs, and custom themes.

Given GP WhatsApp is a third-party app, and how most of us share personal messages on WhatsApp, we personally do not advice to use GP WhatsApp over regular WhatsApp. As the developer could easily steal the data, and it might not be as secure as the regular WhatsApp.

However, if you still insisting on using some of the aforementioned features, then you can install GP WhatsApp. Do note that, there is also a chance that WhatsApp could permanently ban your account if you use a third-party modified app like GP WhatsApp.

Best Mobiles in India