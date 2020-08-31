How To Download And Send Onam WhatsApp Stickers Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Onam is the annual harvest festival that is celebrated by people from Kerala. Onam is New Year's Day and at this time some of their major celebrations include Pookkalam (flower Rangoli), Onathappan (worship), Onam Kali, Tug of War, Thumbi Thullal (women's dance), Kummattikali (mask dance), Vallam Kali (boat race), Pulikali (tiger dance) and more.

Although coronavirus pandemic has changed how people celebrate the festival, they would still prefer to greet their loved ones through social media platforms without going out. Well, WhatsApp has something special for you.

The popular messaging app is offering in-built stickers to send across to your loved ones. Besides, one can also download various stickers from the Play Store. Let's take a look at how to download and send Onam WhatsApp Stickers for Android.

How To Send Onam WhatsApp Stickers On Android

Step 1: First you need to open Google Play Store and search for Onam stickers for WhatsApp. Then you will find many options there e.g. Onam stickers for WhatsApp 2020, Festival stickers WhatsApp 2020.

Step 2: You can download any one of them.

Step 3: Then launch the app and by clicking on the '+' icon next to the Emojis tab you will see the option to add new sticker packs to WhatsApp.

Step 4: Finally, you will now see the option of Onam Stickers on your WhatsApp and can send the stickers to your loved ones.

In addition, iOS and Android users can make custom stickers with their own photos. For that, you will find multiple apps like 'Sticker Make for WhatsApp' and 'Sticker.ly' in the Play Store and App Store. Here is how to make your own sticker.

How To Make Your Own Sticker?

Step 1: Install any Sticker maker app of your choice from the Play Store and App Store.

Step 2: Open the app and click on the 'create new pack' option.

Step 3: Then give a name to the pack and click on 'Add stickers' to make the sticker with the photo of your choice. You can also add the caption as you wish on the sticker. To add the stickers to WhatsApp you have to make a minimum of three stickers in a pack.

Step 4: Finally, you can add it to WhatsApp and can share it with your contacts.

