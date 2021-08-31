Instagram To Mandate Age Verification For Sensitive Content; What Will Happen If You Don't Comply? Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Instagram has been consistently updating its platform with new features and tools and also security. The brand recently announced a two-way authentication factor for enhanced privacy. Now, the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app is making it mandatory for the users to verify their age in a bid to safeguard minors from sensitive content on the platform. How will this feature work? Find out below:

Instagram Age Verification A Mandate?

Instagram itself has confirmed that it will be start prompting users for age verification via a blog post. The company plans to control the flow of sensitive content on the feeds of minor users with this move. While Instagram will only notify the users to verify their age as of now, it plans to stop giving access to those who don't comply in future. Therefore, if you get any notification asking for your birthday details make sure you fill in the proper details.

How Will This Feature Work?

The company will be initially sending out a pop-up with a calendar confirming the age. The posts with sensitive content will be hidden with the banner asking for the birthday details. Once you submit the details, the post will be unblocked if it's suitable as per your age. Notably, this pop-up would be majorly for the posts and videos that have graphic content.

Instagram is already in the process of implementation of this new security feature on a larger scale. We are not sure by when this step will become a mandate to use Instagram. However, multiple users have already been getting a notification for the same across the globe and have complied with the process.

Notably, the company is also said to be using its own AI to verify the details shared by the user. The company is developing a system that will crosscheck the details by analysing the posts shared on the user's profile with determining factors like birthday posts. If in case of the details mismatch, the user will be prompted continuously unless the correct details are submitted.

This new feature will also allow the company to know its audience better and help with content distribution on the respective feeds based on age. Instagram is expected to announce the mass rollout in the future once it's thorough with all the stability factors.

Best Mobiles in India