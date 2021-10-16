What Are Amazon Diamonds? How To Earn Amazon Diamonds And What You Can Get From Them Features oi-Vivek

Amazon recently started a new reward program for its users, where, the company started issuing Amazon diamonds with every product ordered on Amazon. Again, the number of Amazon Diamonds issued depends on the value of the product that one has ordered on Amazon.

What Are Amazon Diamonds?

They are nothing but reward points with a fancy name, which can be used to get confirmed discounts on select products on Amazon, and they can also be used to play in-app games to earn more rewards. As of now, Prime users, users who make payments using Amazon Pay, and users who watch content on mini TV are eligible for receiving Amazon Diamonds.

Do note that, you need to spend at least Rs. 100 to get Amazon Diamonds, and these diamonds will expire on the last day of the Great Indian Festival. Hence, the more you shop on Amazon, there is a high chance of getting more Amazon Diamonds, which can be redeemed for buying more products on Amazon.

Amazon Diamonds Benefits

As of now, Amazon now has offers like Rs. 300 cashback when you purchase worth Rs. 3000 or more. To claim this offer, you have to spend 1500 diamond coins. Similarly, there are also offers on the various appliance like gas stoves and washing machines with up to Rs. 1000 cashback, where the users have to spend 200 Amazon Diamonds.

It is pretty event that, though the Amazon Diamonds offers some additional discounts on various products. However, there is no way to convert these Amazon Diamonds to cash or even to Amazon Balance, which is a bummer, as you need to buy more and spend more money.

As of now, Amazon says that the Amazon Diamonds will be available till October 30 and are likely to disappear after that. I personally have collected over 3000 Amazon Diamonds, which I might not use, as I don't plan on buying anything new. Amazon should have had an option to covert the Amazon Diamonds to real money, which would have made this a lot more interesting, as these are now like a coupon code.

Best Mobiles in India