WhatsApp Alternatives Apps Developed In India: Can They Replace Major Apps?
India is on a drive to push vocal for local, not only in products but with apps as well. As the trend to boycott Chinese products continues, several Indian apps have surfaced online as an alternative. There are a couple of alternative messaging apps like Troop Messenger, Indian Messenger, and more. Let's have a close look at them.
Troop Messenger App: Indian Alternative To Slack
Troop Messenger is an app developed for enterprise and aims to take on apps like Slack, Microsoft Team, and so on. Designed for workplaces, Troop Messenger offers features like group conversations, file previews, voice-video calls, screen share, Burnout, Forkout, and more.
The app provides voice and video calls, screen sharing options, and chat features, and could be used as an alternative for Zoom as well. As reported, Zoom is one of the controversial apps for its lack of a solid security infrastructure. Troop Messenger, on the other hand, provides end-to-end encryption. Also, the user and host need to undergo the TLS and DTLS security layers.
The Troop Messenger app also provides a couple of additional features like ‘respond later', texting and emailing at a single platform, and more. Interestingly, the Troop Messenger app is used by the Netherlands Ministry of Defense.
Indian Messenger: Alternative To WhatsApp
Adding to the list is the Indian Messenger, which is both a social media platform that can be used as a messaging platform. The Indian Messenger App is like a combination of both WhatsApp and Facebook, allowing users to add friends, share photos and posts, and even upload disappearing stories, just like Instagram. Indian Messenger also allows users to video and voice call. To enhance the security of the user, chat requests can either be accepted or rejected.
Messaging App Developed By Indian Government
Additionally, various reports were suggesting the Indian government was building a WhatsApp alternative, especially after the Pegasus bug fiasco. Dubbed as GIMS, it expands to Government Instant Messaging Service. The GIMS app is going to be available on both Android and iOS, but there's still no word on when it would start beta testing and launch.
The trend to go vocal for local is increasing every day. As people begin looking for alternatives with Indian-made apps, Troop Messenger and others seem like a good choice, for both professional and business needs.
