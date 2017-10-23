WhatsApp to roll out more features to group admins soon

Earlier today, we go to see that WhatsApp is all set to roll out the group voice calling ability. The references for the same were spotted in the iOS beta version 2.17.70.

However, it looks like that's not all that WhatsApp will be rolling out to the group. The WhatsApp group administrators will be able to choose those members of the group who can carry out actions such as changing the subject, opinion or status of the group. According to a post by @WABetaInfo, the new feature will be rolled out in the latest WhatsApp Android beta version 2.17.387.

The report says that WhatsApp has announced high-end features for a better group administration. One of the new tools that will be introduced will bring in a situation on any group admin cannot remove the creator of the group. As of now, any member in a group can remove anyone else. This improved group management feature and other upcoming ones are disabled for now. The feature will be available once the same is included in a stable update meant for all users. Until then, the same can be used only be the beta testers and will be subject to bugs.

Lately, WhatsApp is in the news for the unsend feature that is likely to be rolled out to the users. The WABetaInfo blog and Twitter handles have tipped that WhatsApp is in the final stages of testing the "Delete for Everyone" feature. We can expect the same to be introduced to the users in the months to come. With this feature, users can recall or unsend texts, videos, photos, GIFs, documents, status replies, and quotes messages too within five minutes of sending the same.

Besides these, WhatsApp is also in plans to integrate UPI payments within the app to let users send and receive money through it. The same was also spotted in WhatsApp beta 2.17.295 on Android.