Amazon 4K TV Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Get Samsung 4K TV And More

The online retailer Amazon India has hosted yet another spin and win quiz contest for users who want to win attractive prizes. The Amazon 4K TV Edition Spin and Win quiz is the latest addition to the Funzone section of the app. It lets winners get their hands on prizes such as the new Samsung Crystal 4K Series TV, Amazon Pay Balance worth Rs. 20,000, Redmi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV, and more.

Amazon 4K TV Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answers

The Amazon 4K TV Edition Spin and Win quiz contest will be live from February 22, 2022 to March 7, 2022. The winners of this quiz contest will be announced by the end of the contest. All the eligible winners will be able to get their rewards on or before May 15, 2022.

Under this new spin and win quiz contest, each participant has to spin a wheel with six segments. One of these segments will have the option 'Better luck next time' and the other segments will have each of the prizes as mentioned below.

Also, each participant has to answer a single question correctly. Doing so, users will be eligible to participate in a lucky draw of lots. Notably, the questions will appear only if participants get any of these options in the spinning wheel that indicate the possible prizes to win.

1 winner will get Samsung Crystal 4K Series TV based on lucky draw

1 winner will get Redmi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV based on lucky draw

1 winner will get Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw

2 winners will get Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw

10 winners will get Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw

If you are looking out for the question that will be asked in the Amazon 4K TV Edition Spin and Win Quiz contest, then here is the question and the correct answer to the same.

Question: What is the square root of 4?

Answer: 2

How To Play Amazon 4K TV Edition Spin And Win Quiz

Similar to the other Amazon quiz contests, to participate in the Amazon 4K TV Edition Spin and Win quiz, it is important to be a legal resident of India. Participants have to be above 18 years of age. If declared as a winner, Amazon India will verify the winners' proof of identity and the list of eligible documents that can be provided include PAN card, Indian Passport, Voter ID or Driving License. Also, Amazon employees, affiliates or direct family members are not eligible for the lucky draw.

As it is an app-only quiz contest, you need to download and install the Amazon app via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Once you install the app and open it, you need to create a new account or sign in to your existing Amazon account. Now, search for Funzone in the app and click on the first section. Here, you will get a slew of quiz options and you need to select Amazon 4K TV Edition Spin and Win quiz.

