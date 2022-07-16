Amazon boAt Rockerz 330ANC Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 5,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon is not new to hosting quiz contests for the users of its app under the Funzone section. In some quiz contests, winners can get cash rewards while some other contests will reward winners with gadgets. Of late, there are a lot of gadget-centric quiz contests being hosted by the company. One such quiz is the Amazon boAt Rockerz 330ANC quiz contest.

Amazon boAt Rockerz 330ANC Quiz

Talking about the Amazon boAt Rockerz 330ANC quiz, it tests your knowledge about the neckband style Bluetooth headset from the boAt brand. This quiz joins the other device-centric quiz contests including Amazon HP Victus Quiz, Amazon boAt Wave Call Quiz and much more.

When it comes to the prize, the Amazon boAt Rockerz 330ANC will choose one winner based on a random lucky draw. This contest is already live from July 13 and will go on until July 30. The winner will get Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance credited to the associated account as the prize. The winner will be declared after the quiz contest and the prize will be delivered on or before August 5. Do keep in mind that you need to provide correct answers to be eligible to enter the lucky draw and try your luck at winning the prize.

Amazon boAt Rockerz 330ANC Quiz Answers

Check out the questions and answers asked by Amazon under the boAt Rockerz 330ANC quiz banner.

Question 1: What is the top feature of Rockerz 330ANC?

Answer: All of the above

Question 2: What is the best feature of Rockerz 330ANC?

Answer: All of the above

Question 3: How long does it take to ASAP charge them for 5 hours of playtime?

Answer: 10 mins

Question 4: How awesome is the Active Noise Cancellation in Rockerz 330ANC?

Answer: Up to 25dB

Question 5: Rockerz 330ANC is an expertly engineered earphones co-created with which brand?

Answer: DIRAC

As usual, you will find this quiz under the Funzone section of the Amazon app and you need to click on the banner to participate in it. Make sure you check out the answers above and answer the questions correctly within 5 seconds for each question to enter the lucky draw without fail.

