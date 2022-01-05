Amazon Bose Sport Earbuds Quiz Answers: Win TWS Earbuds News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India has hosted another new quiz contest under the Amazon Bose Sport Earbuds Quiz. This new contest is seen under the 'Games from top brands' section in Amazon Funzone. This quiz follows the recent quizzes hosted by the company on account of the new year.

Amazon Bose Sport Earbuds Quiz Details

The Amazon Bose Sport Earbuds Quiz is similar to the other regular quizzes hosted by the online retailer and features five questions related to Bose Sport TWS Earbuds. On answering these questions correctly, users will be able to win a pair of free Bluetooth TWS earbuds from Bose.

The Amazon Bose Sport Earbuds Quiz sits alongside other Amazon quizzes in the Funzone section including Amazon OnePlus 9RT 5G Quiz, Amazon GoVo Headphones Quiz, Amazon Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Quiz, Amazon Tecno Spark 8 Pro Quiz and more.

The Amazon Bose Sport Earbuds Quiz went live on January 4, 2022 and will be hosted for nearly two weeks, hints the terms and conditions of the quiz. As per the contest page, it will be hosted until January 18, 2022. Going by the same, five fortunate participants will be chosen to win the prize, which is a pair of Bose Sport Bluetooth TWS earbuds.

The names of the winners will be announced once the contest comes to an end. Also, the winners will get their prize amount credited to their Amazon Pay account on or before February 14, 2022.

Amazon Bose Sport Earbuds Quiz Answers

You can get the correct answers to the Amazon Bose Sport Earbuds Quiz from here. Do keep in mind that you need to provide the correct answers within five seconds for each question to increase your chances of entering the lucky draw. Once you enter the lucky draw, winners will be chosen randomly.

Question 1: Bose Sport Earbuds provides the most stable and comfortable fit with the help off _____

Answer: Stay Hear MaxTM Tips

Question 2: What is the IPX Rating for the Bose Sport Earbuds?

Answer: IPX 4

Question 3: What are the different ways to control the Sport Earbuds?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: For how many hours are they going to stay put with you?

Answer: Up to 5 hours

Question 5: What are the color options to choose from and flaunt your buds?

Answer: All of the above

To participate in the Amazon quiz, you need to first download the Amazon app and install the same on your smartphone. You can ignore this step if you already have the app installed. Do note that this is an app-only quiz contest. Now, you need to log into your Amazon account or create a new account. After this, you need to either search for Funzone or scroll down to find the Funzone section. Here, you will get the Amazon Bose Sport Earbuds Quiz under the Games from the top brands section.

In order to participate in this quiz, you must be an Indian citizen residing in India legally. You must provide proof of citizenship, age and identity in the form of a PAN Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License or Indian passport. The contest page denotes that Amazon employees, their direct family members and Amazon affiliates are not eligible to participate in this quiz. The other terms and conditions of this quiz contest are similar to the other quiz contests hosted by Amazon.

