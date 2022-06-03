Amazon Gaming Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Win HP Pavilion Laptop And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon Gaming Edition Spin And Win Quiz is a new addition to the Funzone section of the app. This spin and win contest lets participants win rewards that are worth up to Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance or an HP Pavilion laptop. Notably, only one winner will be able to get the laptop as a prize.

The Amazon Gaming Edition Spin And Win Quiz contest joins other contests such as Amazon BenQ GS50 Projector Quiz, Amazon Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz Quiz, Amazon Youth Edition Spin And Win Quiz, and Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin And Win Quiz among others.

Amazon Gaming Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answers And Prizes

As the other spin and win quiz contests hosted by Amazon India, this one also asks users only one question. On providing the correct answer to the same, the prizes to be won by users will be decided. The question and its correct answer for the Amazon Gaming Edition Spin And Win Quiz are as follows.

Question: What is the square root of "4"?

Answer: 2

Amazon Gaming Edition Spin And Win quiz contest has a spinning wheel and it will announce the name of the winners after the contest ends. This quiz is live from June 2 and will be hosted until June 15. The winners will receive their prizes on or before August 16.

Below are the prizes depending on the spinning wheel option you get.

1 winner will get an HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop based on lucky draw.

1 winner will get Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

200 winners will get Rs. 50 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

300 winners will get Rs. 100 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

150 winners will get Rs. 20 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

Notably, the spinning wheel will have six segments with one of them marked "Better luck next time". You must spin the wheel and answer the question mentioned above correctly to be eligible to get the prize on which the pointer actually lands. If the answer is correct, then you will enter the lucky draw for the specific prize. Based on the lucky draw, the actual winner will be chosen.

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

For the uninitiated, to participate in this Amazon Gaming Edition Spin And Win Quiz, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website. So, make sure you use the latest version of the Amazon app installed on your device.

