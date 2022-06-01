Just In
Amazon Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000
The Amazon Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz Quiz contest is now live on the mobile app of the online retailer. During this contest, it is possible for as many as 10 fortunate winners to get Rs. 10,000 cash prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. Let's take a look at more details of the Amazon Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz Quiz contest from here.
As its name indicates, the Amazon Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz Quiz aims to test your knowledge about Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz smartwatch. It joins similar quizzes on Funzone, including the Amazon Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Quiz, Amazon Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Quiz, Amazon Fujitsu Laptop Quiz, and others.
Amazon Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz Quiz Details
The Amazon Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz Quiz is live from June 1, 2022 to June 14, 2022. During this contest, you can get Rs. 10,000 cash as the prize provided you give correct answers to all questions and come out of the lucky draw as the winner. Notably, the winner will be announced on June 25, 2022.
To be able to win the prize, you will have to answer all the questions correctly within 5 seconds for each question so that you are eligible to enter the lucky draw. While all the participants who answer correctly will be eligible for the lucky draw, only 10 lucky participants will be declared as the winners of this quiz.
Amazon Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz Quiz Answers
Having said that you should provide correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz quiz, here are the answers to help you win the prize.
Question 1: What's the tagline of upcoming launch of ColorFit Pulse Buzz Smartwatch?
Answer: India's calling smartwatch
Question 2: ColorFit Pulse Buzz has Bluetooth Calling.
Answer: True
Question 3: What is the display size of the new ColorFit Pulse Buzz Smartwatch?
Answer: 1.69 inches
Question 4: The new ColorFit Pulse Buzz has 60 Sports Modes.
Answer: True
Question 5: What are the productivity-enhancing features in the new ColorFit Pulse Buzz Smartwatch?
Answer: All of the above
How To Play Amazon Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz Quiz
To participate in the Amazon Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz Quiz, firstly you need to download Amazon mobile app. So, go to Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to download the app. Then log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Finally, you can find the Amazon Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz Quiz banner and click on that to start the game. Also, it is important to share the contest-related hashtag on Twitter.
In order to participate in this quiz, participants must be a citizen of India residing in the country. The participants must be 18 years of age or above and must verify their age by providing any legal government-issued ID such as PAN Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License or Indian passport. Also, Amazon employees and their immediate families should not participate in the quiz contest.
