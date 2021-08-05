Amazon Great Freedom Festival Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 50,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon is hosting the Great Freedom Festival sale from August 5 (today) to August 9. If you are looking forward to buy any new product across categories, then you can check out the Amazon sale as it will provide attractive discounts and offers. On account of this sale, Amazon India is hosting quiz contests that will help participants win interesting prizes either in the form of Amazon Pay Balance or gadgets.

Joining the other two quiz contests such as Amazon Great Freedom Festival Funzone Jackpot Quiz and Amazon Great Freedom Festival Spin And Win Quiz is the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Quiz contest. You can find this quiz under the Funzone section of the Amazon app.

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Quiz contest is live from August 2 at 12 AM to August 9 at 11:59 PM. One winner will be chosen to get Rs. 50,000 as Amazon Pay Balance. The winner will get the prize delivered on or before August 20.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Quiz Answers

As you need to provide correct answers to take part in the lucky draw and get a chance to win the prize, here we have listed all the questions and correct answers to the same for you to try your luck. Make sure to answer the questions in less than five seconds each to increase your chances of winning the prize.

Question 1: Great Freedom Festival is on _______ dates on Amazon.

Answer: August 5th to 9th

Question 2: Which bank offers 10% instant discount during the Great Freedom Festival?

Answer: SBI Bank

Question 3: How many fashion styles do you get to choose from on Amazon fashion during Great Freedom festival?

Answer: 40 lakh+

Question 4: Which of the following category is going to have 60- 80% discount during the great freedom festival ?

Answer: All of the above

Question 5: You can get up-to additional ____ cashback on certain products during the Great Freedom festival.

Answer: Rs.500

How To Play Amazon Great Freedom Festival Quiz

It is quite similar to the other quiz contests hosted on the Amazon app. All you need to do is just download or install the Amazon app on your smartphone from Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Once the app has been installed, make sure to create an account on Amazon or login to your existing account. Keep in mind that you cannot use the website of the online retailer to access the Funzone section.

Now, search for Funzone in the Amazon app or scroll down to find the same. Once you enter Funzone, click on the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Quiz contest banner. Take a look at the terms and conditions and participate in the quiz by answering the questions.

Also, it is important to take to Twitter to tweet using the hashtag suggested by Amazon for each quiz. On the date of declaring the winner, Amazon will tag the winner. It possible to check the winners from the Amazon Funzone section itself. Why are you waiting? Head on to the Amazon app and participate in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Quiz.

Best Mobiles in India