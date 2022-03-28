Amazon Honor MagicBook Quiz Answers: Win Honor MagicBook X14 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India is hosting quiz contests on a timely basis. Whenever there are new product launches from various brands, the retailer hosts related quiz contests that will let winners get these gadgets for free. Going by the same, the latest quiz that has gone live right now is the Amazon Honor MagicBook quiz.

Fortunate participants who win the contest will be able to get their hands on the Honor MagicBook X laptop as the prize. Notably, the MagicBook X series laptops are all set to go on sale in the country from April 6.

Amazon Honor MagicBook Quiz Details

The Amazon Honor MagicBook Quiz is live from March 25, 2022 and will go on until April 9, 2022. The winners of this quiz contest will be live from April 11, 2022. Notably, two participants will be chosen as the winners and will be given the Honor MagicBook X14 laptop as the price. For those who are unaware, this laptop will come with a 10th Gen Core i5 processor, 512GB of SSD storage space and 8GB of RAM.

As the quiz contest is related to a laptop, the Amazon Honor MagicBook Quiz contest will ask questions that are related to the laptop as with the other device-centric quiz contests. Notably, similar contests hosted by Amazon include the Samsung laptops quiz, the OnePlus 10 Pro quiz, and more.

Check out the questions and answers of the Amazon Honor MagicBook quiz contest from here.

Question 1: How long does the HONOR MagicBook X 14 run on a single charge of 100% battery?

Answer: Up to 13.2 Hours

Question 2: Which of these technologies in the new HONOR MagicBook X 14 make it a comfortable experience for your eyes?

Answer: All the above

Question 3: The new HONOR MagicBook X Series body is made of Premium _________.

Answer: Aluminum Metal

Question 4: Thew new HONOR MagicBook X 14 has a Backlit Keyboard.

Answer: True

Question 5: What of these features in the new HONOR MagicBook gives users an added privacy?

Answer: A & B

That's it! You need to answer all these questions correctly to be able to enter the lucky draw. Do keep in mind that it is important to answer the questions correctly with just five seconds for each question to increase your chances of entering the lucky draw. While many participants will take part in the quiz, Amazon will pick two of them based on a lucky draw and announce them as winners.

Amazon Quiz: How To Participate?

As usual, to participate in this Amazon Honor MagicBook quiz contest, you need to be at least 18 years of age. It is mandatory to be a legal resident of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon while creating the account and have a billing address as well.

If you are declared a winner, then you must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

Best Mobiles in India