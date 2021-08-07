Amazon OnePlus Buds Pro Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus announced the OnePlus Buds Pro, its latest earbuds and the first earbuds with smart adaptive noise cancellation feature in July. This pair of earbuds was launched alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone. Now, as Amazon is hosting the Great Freedom Festival Sale, it has also come up with the Amazon OnePlus Buds Pro Quiz.

This quiz contest sits alongside the other OnePlus related quizzes such as OnePlus Nord 2 Quiz, OnePlus 9 Series Quiz and more under the Funzone section of the Amazon app. Notably, this is one of the numerous device-centric quiz contests that are being hosted by the e-commerce portal.

Amazon OnePlus Buds Pro Quiz Details

The Amazon OnePlus Buds Pro Quiz contest will be live from August 6 to September 5. At the end of the contest, 10 winners will be chosen and will be awarded the prize of Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance. The winners will be declared via the Funzone winners section.

You can participate in this quiz by downloading and installing the Amazon app on your smartphone. It is not possible to access this quiz from the website of the online retailer. Once you download the app, make sure to create an account or log in to your existing Amazon account. Search for the Funzone section or scroll down to find the section. Now, you can scroll down to enter the device-centric section and click the banner of the Amazon OnePlus Buds Pro Quiz.

If you provide correct answers to all questions asked in the quiz contest, then you will be able to enter the lucky draw from where you can get a chance to win the prize of Rs. 10,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

Amazon OnePlus Buds Pro Quiz Answers

As you need to provide correct answers to all the questions, here we have listed all questions and answers for you. Take a look to know the answers and then participate in the quiz

Question 1: The Latest OnePlus Buds Pro Comes With __dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation Technology.

Answer: 40

Question 2: OnePlus Buds Pro Features Warp Charge Technology Which Offers 10 Hours Of Playtime For 10 Minutes Of Charge

Answer: TRUE

Question 3: OnePlus Buds Pro Is Equipped With 11mm Dynamic Drivers For A Precisely Boosted Sound Profile Designed To Move You. What Other Features Does The Earbuds Offer?

Answer: All Of The Above

Question 4: OnePlus Buds Pro Offers You Worry Free Battery Experience Of Up To __ Hours

Answer: 38

Question 5: OnePlus Buds Pro Offers Crystal Clear Calls With AI-Powered Noise Reduction Algorithms And 3 Noise-Reducing Microphones That Helps In Delivering Precisely Calibrated Voice Isolation During Calls.

Answer: TRUE

Do keep in mind that not everyone who provides correct answers to all questions given above will be able to win the prize. The reason is that Amazon will declare winners based on the random lucky draw. To enter the lucky draw, it is important to answer each question correctly in less than 5 seconds. So, try your luck with the Amazon OnePlus Buds Pro Quiz contest with the answers we have detailed above.

Best Mobiles in India