ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Prime, Voot, Netflix Reduce Streaming Quality In India: Report

    By
    |

    The Cellular Operator Association of India (COAI) has recently written to the Department of Telecommunication to issue an order to all OTT players so that they can reduce data traffic on the networks. The industry body asked them to come up with some measures. As data streaming apps consume a lot of data, and it requires a good speed too.

    Amazon Prime, Voot, Netflix Reduce Streaming Quality In India: Report

     

    However, a new report in Medianama claims that all OTT platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar, Voot, and Amazon Prime have taken some measures and reduce the bitrates. So there will be no pressure on networks.

    "Given the crisis, we've developed a way to reduce Netflix's traffic on telecommunications networks by 25 percent while also maintaining the quality of our service. So consumers should continue to get the quality that comes with their plan - whether it's Ultra-High, High or Standard Definition. We believe that this will provide significant relief to congested networks and will be deploying it in India for the next 30 days," Netflix VP of Content Delivery Ken Florance was quoted by MediaNama.

    Notably, COAI has written a letter to telecom secretary Anshu Prakash and said that due to the fear of spreading Coranavirus most of the offices are closed and the employees are working from home, which seems that this will increase the demand of OTT platforms.

    "Amazon Prime Video is working with local authorities, Mobile Service Providers and Internet Service Providers were needed to help mitigate any network congestion, including in India where we've already begun the effort to reduce streaming bitrates whilst maintaining a quality streaming experience for our customers," the Amazon Prime Video spokesperson said. The COAI has written a letter to Voot, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix, AltBalaji, and more. The industry body represents all only private players such as Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea, and Bharti Airtel.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: amazon netflix
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 15:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X