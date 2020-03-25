Amazon Prime, Voot, Netflix Reduce Streaming Quality In India: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

The Cellular Operator Association of India (COAI) has recently written to the Department of Telecommunication to issue an order to all OTT players so that they can reduce data traffic on the networks. The industry body asked them to come up with some measures. As data streaming apps consume a lot of data, and it requires a good speed too.

However, a new report in Medianama claims that all OTT platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar, Voot, and Amazon Prime have taken some measures and reduce the bitrates. So there will be no pressure on networks.

"Given the crisis, we've developed a way to reduce Netflix's traffic on telecommunications networks by 25 percent while also maintaining the quality of our service. So consumers should continue to get the quality that comes with their plan - whether it's Ultra-High, High or Standard Definition. We believe that this will provide significant relief to congested networks and will be deploying it in India for the next 30 days," Netflix VP of Content Delivery Ken Florance was quoted by MediaNama.

Notably, COAI has written a letter to telecom secretary Anshu Prakash and said that due to the fear of spreading Coranavirus most of the offices are closed and the employees are working from home, which seems that this will increase the demand of OTT platforms.

"Amazon Prime Video is working with local authorities, Mobile Service Providers and Internet Service Providers were needed to help mitigate any network congestion, including in India where we've already begun the effort to reduce streaming bitrates whilst maintaining a quality streaming experience for our customers," the Amazon Prime Video spokesperson said. The COAI has written a letter to Voot, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix, AltBalaji, and more. The industry body represents all only private players such as Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea, and Bharti Airtel.

