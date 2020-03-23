COAI Urges OTT Players To Lower Streaming Quality To Reduce Pressure On Networks News oi-Sharmishte Datti

India's Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has urged the Department of Telecom and OTT streaming services to lower their streaming quality. With more people working from home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, services like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and others have been urged to lower their streaming quality to reduce the burden on the networks.

COAI Urges Lower Streaming Quality

COAI notes that the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in people working from home, online/digital education, digital payments, online healthcare, and more digital services. With the government initiated country-wide lockdown, a surge in demand for online video streaming is expected to rise substantially. This is creating pressure on the network infrastructure of the telecom service providers.

"We believe that during this critical time, it is absolutely essential for the streaming platforms to cooperate with telecom providers so as to manage the traffic distribution patterns which are likely to strain the network infrastructure at a time when it is needed for various critical requirements," COAI said in a letter to video streaming companies, Gizbot learned.

In this regard, COAI has urged streaming platforms to undertake technical; measures to ease the pressure on infrastructure. This means that various streaming services have been requested to reduce the streaming quality from High Definition (HD) to Standard Definition (SD).

Adding to the list, COAI has further asked for a period of no advertisements and pop-ups in websites as these add to high bandwidth consumption. If required, it can be replaced with public announcements or awareness regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The list of streaming services that COAI has reached out includes Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar, Zee5, Alt Balaji, Voot, Sony Liv, Viuclip, Hoichoi, Netflix, and SunNXT. In the same context, various telcos like BSNL and Reliance Jio have brought in work from home plans to help subscribers with additional benefits.

Best Mobiles in India