ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COAI Urges OTT Players To Lower Streaming Quality To Reduce Pressure On Networks

    By
    |

    India's Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has urged the Department of Telecom and OTT streaming services to lower their streaming quality. With more people working from home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, services like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and others have been urged to lower their streaming quality to reduce the burden on the networks.

    COAI Urges OTT Players To Lower Streaming Quality

     

    COAI Urges Lower Streaming Quality

    COAI notes that the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in people working from home, online/digital education, digital payments, online healthcare, and more digital services. With the government initiated country-wide lockdown, a surge in demand for online video streaming is expected to rise substantially. This is creating pressure on the network infrastructure of the telecom service providers.

    "We believe that during this critical time, it is absolutely essential for the streaming platforms to cooperate with telecom providers so as to manage the traffic distribution patterns which are likely to strain the network infrastructure at a time when it is needed for various critical requirements," COAI said in a letter to video streaming companies, Gizbot learned.

    In this regard, COAI has urged streaming platforms to undertake technical; measures to ease the pressure on infrastructure. This means that various streaming services have been requested to reduce the streaming quality from High Definition (HD) to Standard Definition (SD).

    Adding to the list, COAI has further asked for a period of no advertisements and pop-ups in websites as these add to high bandwidth consumption. If required, it can be replaced with public announcements or awareness regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus.

    The list of streaming services that COAI has reached out includes Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar, Zee5, Alt Balaji, Voot, Sony Liv, Viuclip, Hoichoi, Netflix, and SunNXT. In the same context, various telcos like BSNL and Reliance Jio have brought in work from home plans to help subscribers with additional benefits.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news coai telecom
    Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 14:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X