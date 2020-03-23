List Of All Work From Home 4G Data Plans

Realizing this requirement of professionals who are currently working from home due to the outbreak of the global pandemic, Reliance Jio has come up with a ‘Work From Home Pack' that offers unlimited data benefits and high-speed data of 2GB per day. While the other telcos are yet to launch special work from home plans, there are 4G data plans that provide ample data for users on a daily basis.

BSNL introduced a new 5GB daily data broadband plan on account of the work from home mandate. And, ACT Fibernet introduced a broadband plan offering unlimited data at 300Mbps speed until March 31, 2020.

Reliance Jio Work From Home Pack

Detailing on the Reliance Jio Work From Home Pack, it is priced at Rs. 251. And, it provides 2GB of data per day, which totals to 102GB for its validity period of 51 days. Notably, this plan offers only data benefits and does not include any other aspects such as SMS or voice calling benefits. Once the high-speed data limit meant for the day is exhausted, the data speed will drop to 64kbps.

Besides this special work from home recharge plan offering only internet benefits, Reliance Jio also offers 4G plans providing 2GB and 3GB daily data benefits. Its Rs. 599 prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day for a period of 84 days, the Rs. 444 prepaid plan offers 2GB daily data for a validity period of 56 days, and the Rs. 249 prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day for 28 days. However, these are unlimited combo plans that bundle other benefits such as unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, a specific number of calls to non-Jio voice calls, access to Jio suite of apps and SMS benefits as well.

Airtel 4G Plans Ideal For Work From Home

While Airtel has not launched any specific work from home plans for its subscribers, the telco provides 4G data plans that provide 2GB daily data along with other benefits. Well, Rs. 298 prepaid plan from Airtel provides 2GB of daily data throughout its validity period of 28 days. The Rs. 298 plan comes with benefits such as unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 SMS per day as well as Airtel Thanks.

The other one is Airtel Rs. 698 prepaid plan. This one provides 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits without any FUP, 100 SMS per day and Airtel Thanks benefit for a validity period of 84 days.

Vodafone Idea 4G Plans Ideal For Work From Home

Like Airtel, Vodafone Idea has also not announced any special recharge plans for professionals working from home. However, the telcos that have merged already have a few 4G prepaid plans offering 2GB and 3GB data benefits per day as detailed here.

The Rs. 299 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of data per day for 28 days and unlimited voice calling to any network. The Rs. 398 prepaid plan provides 3GB of data per day and unlimited voice calling to any network for a period of 28 days. The Rs. 449 4G prepaid plan offers 2GB of daily data for a period of 56 days. The Rs. 558 recharge plan comes with a validity of 56 days and provides 3GB of data per day. Finally, the Rs. 699 prepaid plan offers 84 days of validity and 2GB of data per day.

All these plans come with unlimited voice calling to any network sans any additional charges and subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE5 with the latter being meant only for Vodafone users while Idea users will get 100 SMS per day.