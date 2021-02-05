Amazon Quiz Answers For February 5: Answer And Win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon daily quiz contest has gone live on the platform. The e-commerce site is giving you a chance today to win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay balance by answering all questions correctly. The Amazon daily quiz timing is morning 8 AM to 12 PM. So, you still have time to participate in the game. Do note that, one wrong answer can eliminate you from the game. So, here are we listing today's (February 5) questions answer for your convenience.

Amazon Quiz Answers For February 5

Q1: Which Political Figure Born On 17th January, Was Also A Popular Actor Starring In Movies Such As Sathi Leelavati, Rajakumari And Mohini?

Answer: MG Ramachandran

Q2: Which Of These Is True About The Union Budget About To Be Presented In 2021?

Answer: All Of These

Q3: Which Of These Is The Name Of A Coastal Defence Exercise Conducted By The Indian Navy In January 2021?

Answer: Sea Vigil- 21

Q4: Which Fact About This Animal Is Incorrect?

Answer: A Female Is Called A Stallion

Q5: Which Ball And Net Sport Is Being Played In This Picture?

Answer: Lacrosse

Amazon Quiz Details

Amazon daily quiz focuses on current affairs and general knowledge. Even, you will get few options under each question and you need to select the correct answer. The winners of today's contest will be announced by February 20 via a lucky draw and the prize will be delivered to the winner on or before February 28, 2021.

Moreover, the Amazon quiz is an app-only game. So, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account to play the daily quiz contest. After, go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone to enter the game. Also, you can scroll down the Amazon homepage on the app to find the Amazon daily quiz.

