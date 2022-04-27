Amazon Realme Buds Q2s Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Prize News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India lets users to win several gadgets and accessories as the prize for some of its quiz contests. Likewise, the latest quiz contest to be hosted by the company is the Amazon Realme Buds Q2s quiz contest. It will let interested participants take part in the quiz contest and get a chance to win a prize of Rs. 10,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

Notably, Realme is all set to host a launch event in India on April 29 alongside other products, including Realme Pad Mini, Smart TV, and GT Neo 3 among others. Ahead of the launch event, the company has confirmed that the Buds Q2s will also be launched alongside these devices at the event next week. In time to promote the accessory's arrival in India, the Amazon Realme Buds Q2s quiz contest is being hosted.

Amazon Realme Buds Q2s Quiz Answers

The Amazon Realme Buds Q2s quiz has been hosted on April 26 and will go on until May 26. It will select 10 participants as winners and each of them will get Rs. 10,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. This amount can be used to buy products on Amazon India or pay utility bills or recharge their mobile number or DTH. The prize money will be credited to the winners' Amazon account on or before June 6.

As usual, the Amazon quiz contest related to the Realme Buds Q2s will comprise a set of five questions. Each of these questions have to be answered correctly within five seconds to be eligible to enter the lucky draw and get a chance to win the prize of Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance. Having said that, here are the questions and answers to the Amazon Realme Buds Q2s quiz.

Question 1: What is the tagline for realme Buds Q2s?

Answer: Groove on. All day long.

Question 2: What is the total playback time that you get on realme Buds Q2s?

Answer: 30

Question 3: What are the top features of realme Buds Q2s?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: realme's advanced quick charging technology on the Buds Q2s gives 3 hours of playtime with just __ minutes of charging.

Answer: 10

Question 5: The gaming mode on realme link app helps you enjoy a latency as low as 88ms while playing games.

Answer: TRUE

