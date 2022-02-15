Amazon Samsung Tab S8 Quiz Answers: Rs. 10,000 Prize News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Samsung took the wraps off its latest flagship smartphones in the Galaxy S22 lineup. Alongside these new smartphones, the company also unveiled the Galaxy Tab S8 series of tablets. As the release date of these tablets is nearing, the online retailer Amazon India has hosted a new quiz contest. Participate in the Amazon Samsung Tab S8 quiz contest and win a prize of Rs. 10,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

Amazon Samsung Tab S8 Quiz Contest

The template of the Amazon Samsung Tab S8 Quiz contest is the same as we have seen in other quiz contests. There will be a set of five questions and participants have to answer all the questions correctly to enter the lucky draw. Notably, each question has to be answered correctly within five seconds to serve the purpose.

As a part of the Amazon Samsung Tab S8 quiz contest, the online retailer will let seven fortunate winners get Rs. 10,000 prize that will be credited to their account. This quiz will run for 18 days from February 10, 2022 to February 28, 2022. The winner announcement will be made on March 20, 2022.

As usual, this is an app-only quiz and you need to check out the Funzone section of the Amazon app to participate in this quiz. Do keep in mind that you will not be able to participate in this quiz via the Amazon website.

Amazon Samsung Tab S8 Quiz Answers

To win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance, participants need to answer these questions asked as a part of the quiz hosted on the Amazon app correctly. Check out the questions and answers from here.

Question 1: The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with a largest display ever in the Galaxy Tab history with a 14.6 inch screen.

Answer: TRUE

Questiion 2: Enjoy the rich and lively surround sound of ____________________ in the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Answer: Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos

Question 3: Which of the following Creative Productivity features describe the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: Console Level games run fast, smooth and flawless on the Galaxy Tab S8 series, with the fastest ever _________ processor.

Answer: 4nm Snapdragon 8th Gen AP

Question 5: Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra - Book Cover Keyboard and DeX help you increase your productivity and provide PC Level convenience.

Answer: TRUE

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

For the uninitiated, to participate in this Amazon Samsung Tab S8 quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website. Also, you need to tweet all your correct screenshots on Twitter tagging @amazonIN and use the hashtags #SamsungTabS8 #SamsungS8 #AmazonSpecials.

