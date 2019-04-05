Apple Music subscription gets price cut; starts from Rs. 99 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Apple Music is now available for Rs. 99 per month.

Apple unveiled Apple Music, its music streaming service in mid-2015. Initially, it was restricted on its own devices. Within a few months, the service was launched on Android as well. Now, it looks like the Apple Music service has received a price cut making it compete with the likes of other such services.

As per the official website, Apple Music subscription is priced starting from Rs. 99 per month for individuals and Rs. 149 per month for a family plan. This move comes within weeks after the launch of Spotify and YouTube Music in India. Also, this move comes after the price cut of the JioSaavn service.

New Apple Music plans

Following the price cut, Apple Music subscription is priced starting from Rs. 99 for individuals per month. There is a discount for students and they can subscribe to this service at Rs. 49 per month. Before the price cut, the cost of Apple Music was Rs. 120 per month for individuals and Rs. 60 per month for students. Likewise, the family plan was priced at Rs. 190 per month for complete access.

Users can also try this music streaming service for free for a period of three months. The Music app offers the same features on Android and iOS platforms. It has over 56 million users across the globe. The app is said to have offered 14 localized radio stations for its subscribers by partnering with popular music labels.

Notably, this service includes Universal, Sony Music, Saregama, YRF, T series, Zee Music and more. It also offers over 50 million songs and the entire iTunes library. Users can stream ad-free music and music videos and also download 100,000 songs to the library. It is also possible for users of Apple Music to check original concerts, exclusive content and shows. The streaming service also has a Browse tab with a curated New Music category.