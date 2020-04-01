Apple’s New Acquisition Is Dark Sky Weather App: Here’s What Changed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple, like Google, has acquired many startups and other firms to enhance its product portfolio. Most recently, Apple acquired a popular weather app Dark Sky but the terms of the deal haven't been disclosed yet. It is now believed that the Dark Sky app for Android and WearOS will no longer run.

Apple's New Acquisition

Since Android and WearOS subscribers won't be having access to the weather app starting from July, they will be getting a refund, a report noted. The Dark Sky app for Android has been downloaded more than a million times. For now, there aren't changes for the Dark Sky app for iOS and will continue to be available for purchase in the App Store.

"Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy. There is no better place to accomplish these goals than at Apple," Dark Sky co-founder Adam Grossman said in a statement on Tuesday, reports IANS.

It should be noted that the Dark Sky website will remain active beyond that time in support of API and iOS App customers. However, the weather platform will no longer accept new signups and will continue to function through the end of 2021. It also remains uncertain if the new acquisition will have any effect on Apple's in-built Weather app.

Apple Upcoming Launches

Apart from its new acquisition, Apple is gearing up to launch the budget-friendly iPhone 9, which is also dubbed as the iPhone SE 2. With the global coronavirus pandemic, Apple won't be holding a traditional launch event, instead, we can expect a low-key press release like the recent iPad Pro and MacBook Air.

If the latest report is to be believed, Apple could be launching the new iPhone on April 15, around the same time India comes out of its lockdown. The reports further note that the first sale is to begin on April 22. Of course, these reports spun off the rumor mill and is advised to take with a pinch of salt.

