ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Apple’s New Acquisition Is Dark Sky Weather App: Here’s What Changed

    By
    |

    Apple, like Google, has acquired many startups and other firms to enhance its product portfolio. Most recently, Apple acquired a popular weather app Dark Sky but the terms of the deal haven't been disclosed yet. It is now believed that the Dark Sky app for Android and WearOS will no longer run.

    Apple’s New Acquisition Is Dark Sky Weather App

     

    Apple's New Acquisition

    Since Android and WearOS subscribers won't be having access to the weather app starting from July, they will be getting a refund, a report noted. The Dark Sky app for Android has been downloaded more than a million times. For now, there aren't changes for the Dark Sky app for iOS and will continue to be available for purchase in the App Store.

    "Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy. There is no better place to accomplish these goals than at Apple," Dark Sky co-founder Adam Grossman said in a statement on Tuesday, reports IANS.

    It should be noted that the Dark Sky website will remain active beyond that time in support of API and iOS App customers. However, the weather platform will no longer accept new signups and will continue to function through the end of 2021. It also remains uncertain if the new acquisition will have any effect on Apple's in-built Weather app.

    Apple Upcoming Launches

    Apart from its new acquisition, Apple is gearing up to launch the budget-friendly iPhone 9, which is also dubbed as the iPhone SE 2. With the global coronavirus pandemic, Apple won't be holding a traditional launch event, instead, we can expect a low-key press release like the recent iPad Pro and MacBook Air.

    If the latest report is to be believed, Apple could be launching the new iPhone on April 15, around the same time India comes out of its lockdown. The reports further note that the first sale is to begin on April 22. Of course, these reports spun off the rumor mill and is advised to take with a pinch of salt.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news apps apple
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 16:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X