Coronavirus Alert: COVA Punjab App Launched To Spread Awareness, Provide Tips

COVA Punjab App Launched

The new health and fitness app was launched by Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh. The COVA Punjab mobile app is developed by the Department of Government Reforms and Public Grievances. Consultations from the Health and Family Welfare Department were taken with a purpose to spread accurate information about the deadly virus.

The mobile application includes a list of information related to the COVID-19 including awareness, preventive measures, traveling information, and even advisories for precaution. Additional Chief Secretary Governance Reforms Vini Mahajan said that the app provides information to prevent citizens and their families from the COVID-19.

COVA Punjab App Features

The COVA Punjab is available on both Google Play Store and App Store for download. The app requires the mobile number of the user and an m-Pin to log in with permission to access your location. Once signed in, the user will get regular updates about the COVID-19 coronavirus, like the number of confirmed, suspected cases, number of deaths, and the number of people recovered.

Additionally, the app gives information like instructions from the government from time to time. Users can also check the symptoms for the coronavirus through the app, tips for hygiene, preventive products, traveling instructions, and the hospitals in the region that is providing care for coronavirus.

"This App will provide quick information and help to you. You should definitely visit the nearest hospital/doctor in-case you develop novel coronavirus symptoms," reads the description on the Google Play Store. The COVA Punjab app also provides global statistics as well as the Indian stats regarding the COVID-19.