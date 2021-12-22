Disney+ Hotstar Rs. 49 Plan Available For Select Users: Here Are All Details News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, there has been an aggressive price war on the OTT platforms. After the recent price hike of Amazon Prime Membership, Netflix announced a price cut on its plans. Now, it seems to be followed by Disney+ Hotstar. We say so as there are reports surfacing online that the platform is offering a plan that costs a meager Rs. 49 per month.

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding this new offer from Disney+ Hotstar. However, some users have taken to Reddit to share the screenshots of this low-cost monthly plan.

Disney+ Hotstar Plan For Rs. 49

The on-demand video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar appears to be sharing the benefits of this low-cost plan with select users of its Android app. For now, reports hint that the Rs. 49 monthly streaming plan is available only on tablets and smartphones.

As per a screenshot by Only Tech, Disney+ Hotstar is offering a discount of 50% on its new Rs. 99 subscription plan. Notably, the Rs. 49 plan per month is available as an introductory offer. However, the OTT platform's support is available only for select Android users.

The new plan from Disney+ Hotstar will let users watch content on a single screen and at a maximum resolution of HD 720p. Also, the plan offers Stereo sound quality. A notable catch is that there will be ads in the content that is streaming. However, all the content available on the platform will be accessible to all users enrolled into this plan. We can expect the company to roll out this introductory offer to more users.

New Disney+ Hotstar Plans

Back in July this year, Disney+ Hotstar announced the launch of three new plans for its customers in India. The company increased the cost of its VIP plans and launched a new mobile-only pack. These new plans were available from 1 September 2021.

Detailing these plans, Disney+ Hotstar launched three plans priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 899, and Rs. 1,499. The first one is a Mobile plan that lets users stream the platform only on one device. On the other hand, the Rs. 899 plan supports two devices and the Rs. 1,499 plan supports streaming on four devices in 4K quality.

Apart from these packs, the OTT platform offers Rs. 299 and Rs. 399 packs as well. The Disney+ Hotstar premium plan priced at Rs. 299 comes with a validity of 30 days. This plan includes access to unlimited content such as Hotstar Specials & Star serials before TV, Multiplex & new Indian movies, Disney+ movies, Hollywood movies & Kids content, English shows & Disney+ Originals, Ad-free entertainment, and two screens.

The Rs. 399 pack is known as the VIP plan, where users get one screen subscription to unlimited Hotstar Specials & Star serials before TV, Multiplex & new Indian movies, Disney+ movies, Hollywood movies & Kids content, English shows & Disney+ Originals, and Ad-free entertainment.

Disney+ Hotstar Vs Netflix Vs Prime Video

Given that Netflix also slashed the cost of its plans recently starting from Rs. 149, let's take a look at the comparison between these plans. While this is a mobile-only plan, Netflix also offers a Basic plan that supports one TV priced at Rs. 199 instead of Rs. 499 per month. Notably, it has slashed the cost of its plans by almost 60% to make them more affordable. On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video, which is a part of the Prime Membership has received a price hike of Rs. 500, which has taken the annual membership cost to Rs. 1,499.

