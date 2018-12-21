ENGLISH

Everything you need to know about the Xiaomi Mi Pay: Apply for beta testing

Xiaomi Mi Pay is a UPI based mobile payment solution

By

    Xiaomi has officially forayed into the UPI based mobile payment solution in collaboration with CICI Bank and PayU. The Xiaomi Mi Pay has been certified by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for the mass usage, and Xioami has started to enroll the beta testers. The Xiaomi Mi Pay will be integrated inside the MIUI operating system (within the Contacts, SMS, Scanner apps as well as App Vault in MIUI) on all smartphones running on MIU 10.

    Everything you need to know about the Xiaomi Mi Pay: Beta test now

     

    Xiaomi Mi Pay will support all sorts of credit and debit cards without any issue for payment purposes. Using Xiaomi Mi Pay, users can transfer money from one bank to another using UPI payment system, and can also do phone recharge (pre-paid and postpaid), DTH bill payment, Electricity bill payment and more.

    The company has also confirmed that all the user data will be stored in a server based in India with an encrypted format. As of now, there is no information about the official global rollout timeline of the Xiaomi Mi Pay.

    If you are interested in testing out the features of the Xiaomi Mi Pay, then apply here.

    FYI: Users with MIUI 10 beta ROM can only apply for the Xiaomi Pay Beta test

    Salient features of Xiaomi Mi Pay

    • Easy linking and unlinking of bank accounts using UPI PIN, which uses virtual payment address (VPA)
    • Money transfer to other UPI users (non-Mi Pay users), vendors, and accept UPI payments with the virtual payment address.
    • Option to change or reset UPI pin from the app
    • Ability to check your bank balance with a single click
    • Make payment by scanning QR codes
    • Generating unique/static QR code to receive payments
    • Managing your bank account

    Story first published: Friday, December 21, 2018, 7:35 [IST]
