Everything you need to know about the Xiaomi Mi Pay: Apply for beta testing

Xiaomi has officially forayed into the UPI based mobile payment solution in collaboration with CICI Bank and PayU. The Xiaomi Mi Pay has been certified by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for the mass usage, and Xioami has started to enroll the beta testers. The Xiaomi Mi Pay will be integrated inside the MIUI operating system (within the Contacts, SMS, Scanner apps as well as App Vault in MIUI) on all smartphones running on MIU 10.

Xiaomi Mi Pay will support all sorts of credit and debit cards without any issue for payment purposes. Using Xiaomi Mi Pay, users can transfer money from one bank to another using UPI payment system, and can also do phone recharge (pre-paid and postpaid), DTH bill payment, Electricity bill payment and more.

The company has also confirmed that all the user data will be stored in a server based in India with an encrypted format. As of now, there is no information about the official global rollout timeline of the Xiaomi Mi Pay.

If you are interested in testing out the features of the Xiaomi Mi Pay, then apply here.

FYI: Users with MIUI 10 beta ROM can only apply for the Xiaomi Pay Beta test

Salient features of Xiaomi Mi Pay

Easy linking and unlinking of bank accounts using UPI PIN, which uses virtual payment address (VPA)

Money transfer to other UPI users (non-Mi Pay users), vendors, and accept UPI payments with the virtual payment address.

Option to change or reset UPI pin from the app

Ability to check your bank balance with a single click

Make payment by scanning QR codes

Generating unique/static QR code to receive payments

Managing your bank account