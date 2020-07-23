ENGLISH

    Facebook Messenger Amplifies Security And Privacy With App Lock; Is It Enough?

    By
    |

    Facebook, infamous for its data mishandling scandals, is now upping its security infrastructure. The Facebook Messenger app is getting a new App Lock feature as an additional layer of security. This means Messenger app users on iPhone and iPad will need to unlock it using their biometrics like the Touch ID or the Face ID.

    Facebook Messenger Amplifies Security And Privacy With App Lock

     

    Facebook Messenger App Lock For iPhone, iPad

    Yes, the new security feature on Facebook Messenger is currently available only for iPhone and iPad users in India. Android users are expected to get the update in the next few months, says Facebook in its blog post. The new App Lock feature for Facebook Messenger can be found in Settings > Privacy.

    Facebook Messenger App Lock Features

    Adding to the layers of security, Facebook ensures that the users' biometrics wouldn't be transmitted or stored by the company. Plus, the App Lock feature also includes another privacy feature for Facebook Messenger. Here, users can control messages or call from other users, directly on the app.

    "We're working on new controls so you can decide who can message or call you directly, who goes to your requests folder, and who can't message or call you at all," the blog post reads. It should be noted that the new privacy feature doesn't limit or restrict notifications. To set call and message notifications, users will again head back to the Notifications & Sounds section on the app.

    Apart from this, Facebook Messenger also gets another privacy enhancement. The app will not blur photos received on the message requests folder on the Messenger app. This feature is similar to WhatsApp images received from unknown senders. This gives users the choice if they wish to view the image sent from someone they may not know. They always have the option to either reply or block and report the account.

     

    Is It Enough?

    The new privacy and security feature from Facebook does seem promising. The social media giant has been working on presenting a trustworthy image after various data mismanagement scandals, and these new features are part of it. Although it may not be enough to protect users from hackers, it's a good step. For now, these features will hit the Facebook Messenger app soon.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 16:26 [IST]
